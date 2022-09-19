Over 50 Kentucky Student-Athletes, Including 20 Football Players, Sign an NIL Deal with Digital Brand Experience Company Mercury

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, leading digital brand experience company Mercury, in partnership with collegiate sports management agency Athlete Advantage, announced the NIL signing of 54 University of Kentucky student-athletes. As part of the deal, over 20 football players will partner with the company, as well as athletes from the Women’s Volleyball and Women’s Basketball teams.

The group signing comes just a week after Mercury signed Kentucky quarterback, Will Levis, for the entirety of the 2022 season. Both Levis and the newly expansive roster of Mercury-backed Kentucky athletes will join the company's tailored digital platform for Kentucky Athletics, Blue Chips.

“ Blue Chips is now the go-to experience for any Kentucky fan who wants unmatched access to their favorite players,” said Porter Grieve, CEO of Mercury. “ We are thrilled to add over 50 fun and dynamic athletes to our growing Mercury team, and we look forward to providing ways for fans to engage with every one of them.”

On the Blue Chips platform, which recently opened its 2022-2023 Membership passes, players can host live AMA (ask me anything) sessions, share exclusive athlete-specific memorabilia, join special podcast episodes alongside Will Levis, and customize digital collectible drops.

“ Ownership of my voice and image is essential, and while volleyball is my focus, there’s much more to me than my performance on the court,” said Azhani Tealer, a senior and All-American Middle Blocker on the Women's Volleyball Team. “ This partnership is the natural choice for athletes who want to have fun with fans and showcase different sides of their personalities.”

The Blue Chips platform by Mercury began last season through a highly successful partnership with the Men’s Basketball team, and will now feature a wider range of teams, coaches, and athletes.

About Mercury

Mercury was founded in 2021 to create an exclusive digital experience for top collegiate brands to bring fans closer to their favorite athletes and teams. The company partners with leading collegiate brands across sports to build hyper-local platforms for a modern fan experience. Its communities encompass dynamic conversations with and between athletes, specialized team content, and digital collectibles and passes to unlock special access for fans.