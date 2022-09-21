SrinSoft, USA Joins Software AG PartnerConnect Global Partner Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SrinSoft, Inc today announced it is partnering with Software AG, a leader in IoT, Integration, API Management and Business Transformation software, through its PartnerConnect partner program. SrinSoft's expertise in Software AG adds immense value to all core business operations and help clients significantly increase ROI. The company’s webMethods services focus on providing an adequate solution for implementation and production deployment. This partnership with Software AG will provide customers with wide-ranging experience, industry best practices and suitable project methodology.

The Software AG PartnerConnect program empowers partners via self-service enablement to deliver the products, solutions, and services their customers need. Software AG’s award-winning software solutions are highly sought after for integration and APIs, IoT and analytics, and business transformation. Software AG is consistently ranked a “leader” by Gartner, Forrester and other industry analysts.

Jason Johns, General Manager, Global Alliances & Channels, Software AG, commented: “As the evolving technology landscape is changing the ways partners and customers connect, our technology helps organizations operate in this connected world as truly connected enterprises by creating a fluid flow of data between their people, departments, systems and devices. Through Software AG PartnerConnect, we enable the continued transformation of our mutual customers, as we all work to adapt to these evolving trends.”

Learn more about Software AG's PartnerConnect global partner program, and how you can grow your business through partnership or find a partner to advise, implement or build your solution.

About SrinSoft

SrinSoft, is a leading IT Consulting company specialized in helping customers manage the convergence of Digital IT and Digital Engineering Services with seamless automation and distinctive solutions and products. We support transforming clients' business, operating and technology models that adapts to the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build, and run more innovative and efficient businesses. We are in business for 15+ years with more than 500 employees across the globe.

About Software AG

Software AG is the software pioneer of a truly connected world. Since 1969, it has helped 10,000+ organizations use software to connect people, departments, systems and devices. Software AG empowers truly connected enterprises using integration & APIs, IoT & analytics and business & IT transformation. Software AG’s products establish a fluid flow of data that allows everything and everyone to work together. The company has more than 4,700 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over €800m, with the aim of exceeding €1bn by 2023.

