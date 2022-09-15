AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Guardian Insurance Company, Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Guardian Insurance Company, Inc. (Guardian) (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Guardian’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The revision in the outlooks to stable represent an improvement in Guardian’s enterprise risk management, specifically surrounding its governance structure. Management has taken actions in recent years to strengthen this function, with the hiring of a compliance officer and increased involvement from the board of directors, which oversees the corporate governance and internal controls involved in company operations and officers. The company’s balance sheet strength assessment is supported by its strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). In addition, the balance sheet strength is complemented by improved reserving practices, which have resulted in favorable reserve development in recent years, and its high quality reinsurance program and conservative investment strategy. Guardian’s parent, Lockhart Companies, Inc., has demonstrated support in the form of capital contributions. Guardian’s marginal operating performance reflects volatility in underwriting results in the earlier part of the most recent five-year history. However, results have shown improvement over the past two years due to actions taken to improve rate adequacy.

