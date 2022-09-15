Investopia and SALT Announce New Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, announced new strategic partnership with SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, at SALT New York 2022. The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining collaboration on a joint event to take place in 2023 in the UAE.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Naser Al Zaabi, CEO of Investopia, and Mr. Anthony Scaramucci, Chairman of SALT, in the presence of H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, and H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED.

“Investopia’s main objective is to create a global ecosystem for investment,” said Minister Bin Touq Al Marri. “Through this partnership, Investopia and SALT will collaborate to bring together investors and business leaders from all over the world to discuss trends shaping the future of investment and identify investment opportunities in sectors that will define the economy in years to come.”

As strategic partners, SALT and Investopia will work together to organize a prestigious, invitation-only conference featuring the world’s leading investors, entrepreneurs and policy experts. The event will mark Investopia’s second annual conference and SALT’s second Middle East edition, following the success of SALT Abu Dhabi 2019. “We are thrilled to bring SALT back to the UAE, which is an important crossroads of capital and epicenter of innovation,” said Scaramucci. “The debut editions of both Investopia and SALT Middle East were transformational events, and we can’t wait to collaborate to host what will be one of the premier gatherings on the global calendar.”

The gathering will be hosted in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED said, “Against the backdrop of a continuously evolving global market, convening with international peers to tackle current trade and investment headwinds, assessing economic indicators and exchanging expertise and perspectives is of vital importance if we are to stay ahead and pre-empt for shifts in market trajectories. This is the basis behind creating Investopia, to be able to engage the views and case studies of various international jurisdictions and operations, and why we are seeking partners like SALT.”

Investopia’s first conference, on 28 March 2022 in Dubai, initiated dialogues across 12 economic sectors, like renewable energy, agri-tech, and healthcare.

Source: AETOSWire