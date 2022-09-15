KCC Launches its First Major event - Beowulf to Boost KuCoin Web3 Ecosystem

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KCC, KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) announced that together with KuCoin Wallet and Windvane, they will jointly hold the first Web3 major event - KCC Beowulf, a 7-week interacting activity. KCC Beowulf will be officially launched during the 5th anniversary of KuCoin. More than 20 projects deployed on KCC, including decentralized exchanges (DEX), lending protocols, wallets, cross-chain bridges, and other web 3.0 protocols will participate.

The KCC Beowulf event is inspired by the epic poem and the nordic hero, Beowulf. Challengers will grow in the KCC Web3 world and fight against dragons by collecting various NFTs. According to KCC officials, KCC Beowulf event is divided into 6 parts. First, challengers shall all mint an initial character NFT. Then, they will go through a 4-round of web3 project interaction. In the final part, challengers need to craft final profile picture (PFP) NFTs and choose a side of two parties. To reward the challenger, Beowulf has also set up a ladder prize pool on top of the basic prize pool, and the prize pool will gradually be increased as the number of challengers increases. Challengers will be rewarded with NFTs & tokens by experiencing the KuCoin Web3 ecosystem.

As the first major event of the KuCoin Web3 ecosystem and an important sub-event of KuCoin's 5th anniversary, The Beowulf campaign aims to provide KuCoin loyal users and all KCS holders with an opportunity to experience promising decentralized projects based on KCC at a low investment and in a fair manner, including the top 1 lending protocol – Torches Finance, the largest DEX – MojitoSwap, and the first KCS staking protocol – sKCS.io and more.

The launch of the KCC Beowulf event further advances KuCoin's reach and exploration in the decentralized world. As early on 29 March 2022, KCC co-release KCS Whitepaper with the KCS Management Foundation and KuCoin. In the paper, it is noted that the KCS ecosystem will provide more and more sources to support the Web3 ecosystem led by KCC in the future. At the same time, in July 2022, KuCoin secured a $10 million strategic investment from SIG, one of the largest quantitative trading firms. And it publicly stated that it will use a portion of the funding to support application developers on KCC and expand its product line, such as crypto wallets, DeFi projects, NFT platforms, etc. Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin said in a media interview that “The support of SIG will solidify our leading role as a centralized exchange and facilitate our ecosystem expansion in the decentralized Web 3.0 world.”

Leandre Niu, the core member of KCC GODAO Foundation, said, “As the first joint event of KuCoin’s Web3 ecosystem, we hope that more users can have their first on-chain experience on KCC in a fun and easy-to-play way. With the migration from web2 to web3, decentralized finance will gradually become the main battlefield of finance in the future, and users who participate in KCC Beowulf have the opportunity to become the backbone of the DeFi world.”

About KCC

KCC is a public chain project initiated and built by KCS’ developer community, solving the network latency and high gas fees of the Ethereum network. KCC is Ethereum-based and compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine and smart contracts to provide community users and developers a higher-speed, more convenient and lower-cost blockchain experience.

Visit kcc.io to learn more.