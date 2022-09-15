Tanium Unveils Groundbreaking Integration with Microsoft Sentinel

Tanium CEO Orion Hindawi and Microsoft Corporate VP of Cybersecurity Ann Johnson discuss the vision for the partnership and how Tanium’s real-time data and control can enhance security, performance, and automation for today’s growing enterprises.

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), today announced the first of several powerful integrations between Microsoft and the Tanium XEM platform. The integration marks the latest expansion in a relationship that includes Tanium’s membership in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and its availability in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

By making Tanium’s rich, real-time endpoint data accessible directly from the Sentinel console, the integration enables IT organizations to comprehensively detect, investigate, triage, prioritize, and remediate threats automatically, extending Sentinel’s advanced security and analytics capabilities, reducing the number of false positives that require disposition, and allowing security practitioners to better identify threats that might otherwise be missed.

“Environments like ours are complex — there’s a great diversity of the types of devices and a large number of users accessing sensitive information,” said Mark Wantling, CIO the University of Salford. “It‘s a lot for my relatively small InfoSec team to manage, so I'm very excited about Tanium's integration with Microsoft Sentinel. Now my team can investigate, identify, triage, and remediate threats quickly without even leaving the Sentinel console, and that's a gamechanger.”

The Tanium integration with Sentinel also enables active threat hunting. With Tanium’s detailed real-time data taken directly from the endpoint, security practitioners are better able to contextualize and correlate alerts sourced from both Microsoft and Tanium with almost no delay across an entire IT environment. They get accurate real-time data rather than information that may no longer be correct as a result of inherent latency. Additionally, Tanium gives incident responders the ability to take immediate action on alerts as they happen including quarantining a device, deploying a patch, or updating software, all from the Sentinel console. Customers benefit from proactive, predictive, automated management of their entire IT stack.

Tanium + Sentinel gives Microsoft customers the ability to monitor and ensure their Microsoft’s solutions are highly available and operate at optimal health. With its real-time distributed architecture, Tanium can independently verify that all Microsoft services are deployed and up-to-date and validate that it is fully performant on every endpoint. If needed, customers can easily deploy a patch or quarantine a device in seconds to ensure they get the most out of their Microsoft investments.

“We’re excited to continue to expand our relationship with Microsoft,” said Rob Jenks, SVP of corporate strategy at Tanium. “Already we work together to make Microsoft environments healthier and more secure by reducing risks for customers and protecting their investments in Azure, and soon we’ll be releasing a series of powerful integrations with Microsoft tools in addition to our Sentinel Integration.”

In addition to joining MISA, Tanium is available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Customers can purchase and provision Tanium directly from the marketplace and apply the purchase to their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC).

Tune in now to hear Tanium CEO Orion Hindawi and Microsoft Corporate VP of Cybersecurity Ann Johnson discuss the vision for the partnership and how Tanium’s real-time data and control can enhance security, performance, and automation for today’s growing enterprises. You can also visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-gZC9M3lkE.

About Tanium

Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), leads the paradigm shift in legacy approaches to managing complex security and technology environments. Only Tanium protects every team, endpoint, and workflow from cyber threats by integrating IT, Compliance, Security, and Risk into a single platform that delivers comprehensive visibility across devices, a unified set of controls, and a common taxonomy for a single shared purpose: to protect critical information and infrastructure at scale. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for seven consecutive years and ranks on Fortune’s list of the Best Large Workplaces in Technology. In fact, more than half of the Fortune 100 and the U.S. armed forces trust Tanium to protect people; defend data; secure systems; and see and control every endpoint, team, and workflow everywhere. That’s the power of certainty. Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.