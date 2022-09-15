Nextdoor, the Neighbourhood Network, Named Exclusive Partner and Proud Supporter of Toronto FC

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextdoor, the neighbourhood network, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Toronto FC. Building on the spirit of the fans and the passion of neighbours, this multi-year deal will feature community and in-venue activations at BMO Field and marks the club’s first official community-app partnership.

“Nextdoor, like soccer, is growing rapidly across Canada,” said Christopher Doyle, Managing Director, Nextdoor Canada. “Since their first year in the league, Toronto FC has brought neighbours together, standing for all neighbours and neighbourhoods. We’re proud to partner with a club that celebrates Toronto’s diversity and the transformative power of community.”

“Soccer and community go hand-in-hand, which makes Nextdoor the perfect partner to help Toronto FC engage local soccer fans,” said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. “As we head into this important time for soccer, and as part of our commitment to growing the game, we’re thrilled to extend the passion and the excitement of the sport to GTA neighbours in a way that only Nextdoor can.”

Neighbour of the Match, presented by Nextdoor

Toronto FC and Nextdoor will celebrate inspiring fans who are making a difference in their communities. Recognized as the “Neighbour of the Match,” throughout the season, extraordinary GTA neighbours will be honoured, and the power of their neighbourly actions celebrated during the game and on Nextdoor. Fans can enter to win or nominate someone from their neighbourhood by visiting the Toronto FC app.

Neighbourhood Events

As a network with the mission to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighbourhood they can rely on, Nextdoor will partner with Toronto FC to bring local activations to GTA neighbourhoods. This includes community events to engage neighbours at the local level while celebrating the diversity and spirit of Toronto FC fans.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighbourhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighbourhood they can rely on. Neighbours around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbours, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbours rely on Nextdoor in more than 295,000 neighbourhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.