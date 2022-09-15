City of Detroit Combats Gun Violence with Evolv Technology

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced the company will work with the Detroit Police Department (DPD) to secure the upcoming Detroit Auto Show taking place from September 14 – 25 at Huntington Place in Detroit, MI. The DPD began employing Evolv Express® systems around the city this past summer to provide an additional layer of safety and comfort among residents.

Built with powerful sensor technology and artificial intelligence, Evolv Express instantly distinguishes weapons from personal items, enabling people to walk through security without breaking stride or emptying pockets or bags and allowing security professionals to better focus on addressing possible threats. The advanced weapons detection system screens approximately 4,000 people per hour, operating 10x faster than a metal detector while identifying the precise location of a potential weapon.

The DPD has been using Evolv Express outdoor dual-lane units at nightclubs in the city’s Greektown restaurant and nightlife district as well as major events, including the Movement Music Festival, Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, and the 64th annual Ford Fireworks which drew over 100,000 attendees and resulted in zero-gun violence at the July celebration.

“Evolv has aided our officers in enhancing security at large events and special details,” said Detroit Police Department Chief James White. “This technology acts as a force multiplier for the DPD, as the systems now allow us to reallocate some officers from security screening to other areas in need.”

“Our mission is to make the world safer for people to work, learn, live and play,” said Peter George, CEO and President of Evolv Technology. “Our work with the City of Detroit is an excellent example of how we collaborate with local law enforcement to help create weapons-free zones that allow residents to feel comfortable in the spaces they gather.”

Evolv Express was selected as part of the City’s 2022 Community Policing Strategy with the objective of supplementing the intelligence-driven community policing strategy with the most proven and advanced policing technologies available on the market. The Detroit Auto Show is expected to draw over 800,000 visitors over the course of the two-week event.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 350 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

