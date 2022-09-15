ZenBusiness Gives Every Mom in America a Free Business

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In recognition of the grit and resilience of moms, ZenBusiness announced the launch of the #MomsMeanBusiness campaign to celebrate moms’ accomplishments and inspire even more moms to start their own businesses. During the pandemic, almost 3.5 million moms have had their work-lives turned upside-down after losing their jobs1. This pause from work – either by choice or necessity – has led women to re-examine their relationship with work.

To kick start the #MomsMeanBusiness campaign, ZenBusiness is helping turn moms into moguls by covering business formation costs, helping them take the first step into successful business ownership. More and more moms are using this moment of the changing workforce to take their professional lives into their own hands and become their own boss. As we approach National Women’s Small Business month in October, the team at ZenBusiness is aiming to boost the number of mompreneurs across the country.

“All types of moms already have the skills needed to succeed as a business owner, from determination to patience to creativity and beyond. Starting a new business might sound scary, but moms already have a hard job, and owning a business is doable, and allows them to pursue their passions, with the flexibility to make a living on their own terms,” said Ross Buhrdorf CEO and Co-founder of ZenBusiness. “While moms are a big part of The Great Resignation, we also expect mompreneurs to be key drivers to transform the workforce of the future because Moms Mean Business. All that’s left to do is for these moms to identify and launch their dream business.”

Beginning today and stretching until October 15, ZenBusiness will help bring even more mom-owned businesses to life. As part of the Moms Mean Business campaign, ZenBusiness will cover business formation costs, getting these entrepreneurs through the big, first step of getting their business started.

The #MomsMeanBusiness offer includes:

Securing a Business Name: Moms can search and register their dream business name.

Forming a LLC: Creating a real registered business in their home state.

Tracking Your Expenses: New business owners are able to untangle personal and professional finances with expense tagging.

Saving Money on Taxes: Mompreneurs can uncover hidden tax deductions using the trouble-free Deduction Finder tool.

Accessing the ZenBusiness Dashboard: The headquarters for entrepreneurs to view documents and run their business.

Get Phone & Email Support: These newest business leaders can lean on ZenBusiness professionals anytime to answer all of their questions.

The digital-first #MomsMeanBusiness campaign launches today with a moving film and multi-phased social activism campaign. The film, created and produced by JOAN Creative, is designed to galvanize mothers and help them own their power and understand that they can do anything. The short film, created by a team of many working mothers themselves, will be leveraged in an on-going advertising campaign and can be viewed on ZenBusiness’s website and social channels.

To any moms who are curious and ready to take a leap, ZenBusiness is here to help, each step of the way. To learn more and sign up, visit http://www.zenbusiness.com/moms

