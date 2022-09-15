Veritone and iconik Partner to Power Media Organizations’ Digital Content Monetization Capabilities

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, today announced it integrated Veritone Digital Media Hub, one of its content licensing technology applications, with iconik’s cloud-native media management platform. With the combined power of Veritone Digital Media Hub and iconik, media organizations can now easily manage, share and license their content, while speeding the path from media creation to management to monetization.

Media organizations need a way to easily offer digital content to outside parties for licensing, as well as to manage and share content both internally and externally—and monetize that content with eCommerce capabilities. Addressing these challenges, iconik’s media platform, which organizes media securely from any storage and offers media collaboration, now connects seamlessly with Veritone Digital Media Hub, which enables licensing of digital content to the outside world.

“We are excited to present this offering with Veritone to our customers,” said iconik Chief Executive Officer Parham Azimi. “This adds a new monetization piece to our media asset management solution that will be critical in uncertain times. Now, customers of both iconik and Veritone can take advantage of licensing their assets straight from iconik with Veritone Digital Media Hub.”

Powered by aiWARE, Veritone Digital Media Hub enables customers to monetize valuable digital content that was previously unused. Digital Media Hub also allows users to set up their own digital storefront in a fraction of the time it takes with traditional digital asset management solutions, while offering sorting, tagging and segmenting capabilities for all types of digital content using the power of AI.

Complementing Veritone, iconik’s cloud-native SaaS media management solution allows users to share files from any storage, collaborate on video and enrich media with AI allowing higher searchability functionality. Its solution can be scaled to serve solo creators or large global teams.

“Media and entertainment companies have long struggled to monetize all of their content, from archival to live event footage,” said Ryan Steelberg, president, Veritone. “Now, with Veritone Digital Media Hub’s robust, AI-powered commercialization features, organizations using iconik’s media management solution will be able to quickly and efficiently set up their own digital marketplaces and speed the path to monetization.”

As an established solutions leader in the media and entertainment industry, Veritone provides its AI-driven software solutions to many of the world’s top entertainment companies and to all Big 6 media companies, which by some estimates collectively control as much as 90 percent of all consumable content. In addition, seven of the world’s largest sporting events leverage Veritone. Veritone also licenses content on behalf of some of the most iconic collections in news, sports and entertainment and some of the largest rights holders in the world including CBS News, NCAA, Big Ten, Pac-12 and others.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About iconik

Iconik® is a cloud-native SaaS media management solution that allows users to share files from any storage, collaborate on video and enrich media with AI for high searchability—and it can scale to serve solo creators or large global teams. For more information, please visit https://www.iconik.io/news.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.