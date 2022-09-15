TravelCenters of America Celebrates Driver Appreciation Month; Announces New Collaboration with Cleveland Clinic

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As TravelCenters of America (Nasdaq: TA) celebrates Driver Appreciation Month in September, the company is demonstrating its commitment to professional drivers by providing more options to make healthy choices while on the road. TA announced a collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, one of the world’s most respected academic medical centers, to expand its support of drivers’ health and well-being by enhancing healthy food offerings and educational opportunities.

The collaboration with Cleveland Clinic will result in new healthy meal options to be included on the menus at all the Country Pride and Iron Skillet full-service restaurants by the end of 2022. TA plans to expand beyond these full-service menu offerings by working with Cleveland Clinic to identify healthy snack and grab-and-go food options in its travel stores. Finally, TA will work with Cleveland Clinic to provide professional drivers with health and wellness information to promote these new healthy menu options and an overall healthy lifestyle.

The new Cleveland Clinic initiatives continue TA’s long-standing focus on driver health and wellness, and its commitment to enhancing their overall experience. At many locations nationwide, TA has amenities, including fitness centers, walking trails, basketball hoops and others to promote an active lifestyle.

“The nation relies on professional drivers to keep our economy strong and we are committed to helping them maintain a healthy lifestyle while on the road by making it easier for them to make healthy choices,” said Jon Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer of TravelCenters of America. “Providing quality food offerings and educational tools to support driver wellness allows us to show professional drivers how much we appreciate all that they do for this country.”

“We know having access to healthy food choices and nutrition information can help drive a healthier lifestyle,” said Dr. Amanda Hagen, Medical Director, Cleveland Clinic AtWork. “This new collaboration with TA supports the health and wellness needs of professional drivers.”

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its 19,000 team members serve guests in over 275 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, and leverages alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.