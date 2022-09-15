AdAdapted and Flipp Partner To Help Brands Land Products on US Shoppers' Lists

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdAdapted, the leading shopping list marketing and insights platform for CPG brands, agencies and retailers, today announced that it has partnered with Flipp, a retail technology company that is reinventing the way people shop. Together, AdAdapted and Flipp make it easy for U.S. CPG brands to drive shopper intent and for shoppers to efficiently build their digital shopping lists.

With over 50 million downloads, Flipp is one of the leading shopping apps for list building, circulars and deals, connecting North America’s best retailers and CPG manufacturers to millions of high-intent shoppers each week. The new partnership means AdAdapted’s patented, one-click, add-to-list technology can now be utilized on the award-winning Flipp platform. AdAdapted can advertise CPG products to shoppers as they build their mobile lists on Flipp, getting them to add branded products to their lists in a single click, driving awareness, consideration, purchase intent, trial and sales for brands.

“In this inflationary environment, shoppers are increasingly using digital pre-shopping tools to decide what to buy — digital circular readership in the U.S. is at a four-year high,” said Sam Rosenbaum, Director - Brand Platform, Flipp. “By partnering with AdAdapted, we’re helping brands shape purchase decisions in this incredibly high-intent context while providing a non-disruptive, relevant experience for our users.”

The partnership highlights AdAdapted’s continued expansion and growth in the shopping list space. Along with Flipp, AdAdapted’s exclusive network of apps include Tasty, Our Groceries, Buy Me a Pie, BigOven, Listonic, Prepear, and a range of additional list and retail apps.

“It’s exciting to add Flipp to our growing network of top weekly shopping apps,” said Molly McFarland, co-founder and CRO, AdAdapted. “Flipp is used by millions of shoppers every week to make better purchase decisions for their grocery lists, while saving time and money. We’re looking forward to bringing AdAdapted’s technology to the platform, helping CPG brands engage and influence shoppers where it matters most.”

To learn more, visit adadapted.com to request a meeting.

About Flipp

Founded in 2007, Flipp is a technology platform that is reinventing the way people plan their weekly shopping trip. The largest retailers and brands in North America use Flipp’s Shopper Consideration Platform to create, curate and distribute merchandised savings content to highly-engaged shoppers every day. Millions of shoppers across North America use Flipp as their primary weekly shopping tool to decide what to buy and where to buy. On average, Flipp helps shoppers save $45 on their weekly groceries, home improvement goods, electronics, pharmacy, apparel, pets supplies and more. For more information, visit corp.flipp.com and follow @getflipp on social media.

About AdAdapted

AdAdapted is the leading shopping list marketing and insights platform built for CPG brands, agencies, and retailers. AdAdapted’s powerful list data and unique ad products help the world’s top CPGs meet their most important goals. With 110MM+ U.S. shoppers using a mobile grocery list app, AdAdapted has built a distinct audience and ad offering no other solution can provide. No one gets branded products on the list and in the cart like AdAdapted.