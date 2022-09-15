Offerpad Solves Literally (Almost) Everything in New Creative Campaign

In the new ads, Offerpad handles unique customer challenges that pop up when trying to buy or sell a home, like having an awkward conversation to encourage your middle-aged son to leave the nest. We’ve all been there!

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Offerpad (NYSE: OPAD) today unveiled its new marketing campaign, “Literally (Almost) Everything,” highlighting the company’s expanded services that help make “real estat-ing” easier for everyone.

The new creative approach spotlights Offerpad’s distinct and lighthearted brand personality that sets it apart from competitors in the often staid and predictable real estate category. In four new humorous :30 TV spots, Offerpad handles unique customer challenges that pop up when trying to buy or sell a home, like tackling the infamous home junk drawer and having the awkward conversation to encourage your middle-aged son to leave the nest. We’ve all been there! The campaign also highlights Offerpad’s bundle service. Eligible customers who buy, sell and get a mortgage with Offerpad Home Loans can save thousands.*

“We built the Offerpad brand to stand out in the ‘sea of sameness’ of this industry,” said Joe Grusman, Offerpad’s Chief Marketing Officer. “From our vibrant orange logo to industry-leading services, our marketing campaign reflects how we take our customers’ needs and business seriously, but not ourselves. It speaks to the desire everyone has to make life simpler while staying true to the humor, lightness and human touch of the Offerpad brand.”

This campaign reflects the company’s deep-rooted experience in the industry and firsthand knowledge of just how complicated and stressful real estate can be. With a dynamic and ever-changing housing market, Offerpad has the experts and services ready to help customers with all their real estate needs with smart technology and local teams in each community they serve. From cash sales and listing services to home loans and bundling options, Offerpad can now do literally (almost) everything to make “real estat-ing” easier with a one-stop solution for all things home.

Barrett SF concepted Offerpad’s new spots, which were directed by Dave Haroldsen, Offerpad’s Head of Brand, and filmed by EPIC LIGHT STUDIOS. The spots are scheduled to begin airing in each of Offerpad’s 28 active markets across the U.S. in early September. The new creative will also include a digital ad campaign highlighting the company's home buying, selling and financing solutions. You can watch the new ads on Offerpad’s YouTube channel.

*Not available in all states. Real estate brokerage and mortgage services provided by licensed affiliates. Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.offerpad.com for more details.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to deliver the best home buying and selling experience so you can spend less time ‘real estat-ing’ and more time living. From cash offers and flexible listing options to mortgage and buyer services, Offerpad has been helping homeowners since 2015. Pairing proprietary technology with local expertise in residential real estate, Offerpad puts you in control of the process and helps you find the right solution to fit your needs.