LegalShield Named First Legal Partner to Join Ease’s Benefits Marketplace

New partnership with PPLSI, parent company of LegalShield and IDShield, and Ease will enhance employee financial wellness offerings for Ease’s network of employers and brokers. (Photo: Business Wire)

ADA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPLSI, parent company of LegalShield and IDShield, and Ease, a benefits administration platform designed to accommodate small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), have partnered to provide legal and identity protection benefits to Ease’s network of employers and brokers. LegalShield is the first legal benefit to be offered by Ease.

Ease’s network, including 75,000 employers and more than 2.5 million employees, will have access to comprehensive legal and identity theft protection options through LegalShield and IDShield employee benefit plans.

“Ease is the all-in-one benefits platform for SMBs, we are delighted to round out the available benefits offered in the Ease marketplace with the addition of LegalShield and IDShield,” said Ease CEO David Reid.

Unlike other legal service providers, LegalShield features an extensive lawyer network where members have full access to immediate legal counsel to assist with a range of personal legal matters including Will preparation and estate planning, traffic tickets, contract and document reviews, leasing disputes and agreements, and more. IDShield provides identity theft solutions, privacy, and reputation management services to members and their families. The plan includes comprehensive monitoring across personal and business financial information, a $1 million protection policy, and access to consultation services by licensed private investigators to restore any fraudulent activity.

LegalShield members pay an average of $300 per year versus the average hourly attorney fee of $110 to $350 per hour. IDShield protects members from identity-theft losses which can range from a few hundred dollars to thousands of dollars.

“Inflation and other economic factors continue to place exorbitant financial stress on employees and employers are seeking offerings to ease the burden,” said Tom von Jess, National Sales Director for LegalShield and IDShield. “We’re thrilled to join Ease where together we can give SMBs resources to reach financial wellness and offer empowerment and peace during life’s expected and unexpected moments.”

LegalShield and IDShield are available through Ease on an employer-paid, voluntary basis and can be implemented independently or as a package. Learn more about LegalShield and IDShield plans for individuals, families, and businesses.

About Ease

Ease is the #1 rated benefits administration and HR software for businesses with 2-250 employees, powered by insurance brokers. More than 2,000 agencies trust Ease to help them and their clients grow. Over 75,000 businesses trust Ease to manage benefits & HR for 2.5 million+ employees. For more information, head to https://www.ease.com/.

About PPLSI

A champion of equal access to justice and security, PPLSI has provided individuals, families, businesses, and employers with the tools and services needed to live a just and secure life for 50 years. Under PPLSI, our consumer brand, LegalShield, is disrupting the legal services industry by giving everyone the resources and tools to affordably find their justice. We are transforming the traditional way of receiving legal guidance and services and providing qualified, trusted attorneys and law firms in the palm of your hands. Our security brand, IDShield, specializes in privacy and reputation management and protects your online data and information. To learn more about PPLSI and our brands and products that currently improve and empower 4.5 million individuals and 140,000 businesses across North America, visit PPLSI.com, LegalShield.com and IDShield.com.