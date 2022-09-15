PRO Unlimited Announces Company Rebrand, Changes Name to Magnit

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PRO Unlimited, an Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform provider, today announced that it is changing its name to Magnit™, effective immediately. The name change is part of a larger rebranding effort to showcase the company’s commitment to stewarding the next era of work. The new name comes with a tagline—The Evolution of WorkTM—which speaks to the company’s mission to empower every worker and organization across the globe to be exceptional at work.

“The nature of work itself is changing, and our company is evolving alongside it,” said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of Magnit. “For the past 30 years, PRO Unlimited has been known for its work shaping the direction of the contingent workforce industry alongside some of the world’s most notable brands. We have evolved from a professional services company into an industry-leading integrated workforce management platform, connecting companies with the best talent while helping them get ready for the evolution of work. We believe Magnit fully embodies who we are today and reflects our vision for the future.”

After a series of acquisitions and partnerships coupled with its own organic innovation and evolution, the Magnit platform has become the most advanced global workforce management solution on the market. The platform allows business leaders to think more strategically when managing contingent workers, which can reduce program spending by up to 40%. It eliminates the complexity of deploying disparate point products while giving companies ultimate flexibility. Furthermore, the company’s commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion and vendor neutrality put it at the center of the evolution of work, delivering greater opportunities to workers and lower costs to employers.

Magnit is also introducing a new brand identity to complement its name change. It includes an updated logo and orange and blue color palette that’s indicative of the bold new direction of the company. The company has already started sharing its new identity with its 3,000 workers globally. It will continue its transition from PRO Unlimited into Magnit over the coming months, rolling out the new identity to clients, within its offices, and through a new website, magnitglobal.com.

“Today marks the start of a new era for our business,” said Vidhya Srinivasan, chief marketing officer at Magnit. “The Magnit logo is a bold, human form with a magnetic force, representing our ongoing work to draw people together. We are a unified company with a simple goal: to shape and deliver the next chapter in workforce management for employees, clients, suppliers, and partners. Our new identity speaks to this goal by emphasizing our ongoing efforts to connect companies with today’s dynamic workforce.”

