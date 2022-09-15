iCapital® and Tikehau Capital Announce Partnership to Broaden Wealth Managers’ Access to Private Markets across EMEA

ZURICH & PARIS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset manager, and iCapital[1], the leading global fintech platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, today announced a partnership to increase wealth managers’ access to Tikehau Capital’s private market investing opportunities.

Through the partnership, Tikehau Capital will launch a customized marketplace powered by iCapital’s technology to deliver Tikehau Capital’s suite of alternative offerings to wealth managers and their high-net-worth clients in the EMEA region.

Initially, the digital solution will provide wealth managers with access to alternative investments which are generally accessible to institutional investors only. It includes the second vintage of Tikehau Capital’s Impact-driven real estate value-add strategy, and the third vintage of Tikehau Capital’s special opportunities strategy, which allows investors to seize credit opportunities across market cycles and credit dislocation.

Tikehau Capital’s offerings will also be made available via Allfunds, the world’s largest fund distribution network. iCapital and Allfunds announced a strategic partnership in June 2021 through which iCapital makes private market investment opportunities available for Allfunds’ clients.

While institutional investors have long had access to alternative investing opportunities, high-net-worth investors and their advisors have historically faced significant barriers such as high investment minimums and difficulties in accessing top-tier asset managers.

iCapital’s technology automates the subscription process, provides transparency into each step of the investing process and seamlessly integrates performance and reporting for alternative investments in an end-to-end digital platform, meaningfully improving the efficiency and client experience of alternative investing.

“We are delighted to partner with iCapital, the leading platform in the alternative investment market for the asset management industry. This strategic partnership is a key step for Tikehau Capital, allowing us to expand our investor base and provide investors with solutions across multiple assets classes,” said Antoine Flamarion, co-founder of Tikehau Capital.

“We believe that the trend of retail investors seeking alternative sources of returns that can offer diversification from traditional markets will be a significant force for change, and it is important for Tikehau Capital to address this trend and increase wealth manager's access to private market investment opportunities” added Mathieu Chabran, co-founder of Tikehau Capital.

“Wealth managers working with individual investors are increasingly looking at the private markets to potentially generate high risk-adjusted returns with portfolio diversification. We believe that both Tikehau Capital strategies that will be distributed on the platform are particularly adapted to the current economic context and will meet investors demand.” added Vincent Archimbaud, head of Wholesale Europe, Tikehau Capital.

“Today marks another important milestone in our global expansion, and we are extremely pleased to partner with Tikehau Capital, a highly respected alternative asset manager, to provide EMEA wealth managers and their clients with institutional-quality private market investment opportunities,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iCapital.”

“Wealth creation is increasingly taking place outside the public markets. We are delighted to support Tikehau Capital in their ambition to offer banks and wealth managers across EMEA with greater access to the growth and diversification opportunities the private markets can offer to client portfolios,” commented Marco Bizzozero, Head of International at iCapital.

About iCapital

Founded in 2013, iCapital is the leading global fintech company powering the world’s alternative investment marketplace. iCapital has transformed the way the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients by providing intuitive, end-to-end technology and service solutions; education tools and resources; and robust diligence, compliance, and portfolio analytics capabilities. iCapital’s solutions enable organizations to streamline and scale their alternative investments operational infrastructure and to provide access to direct investments and feeder funds at lower minimums through simplified digital workflows. iCapital-managed platforms offer wealth advisors and their high-net-worth clients access to an extensive menu of private investments including equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure, structured investments, annuities and risk-managed solutions. iCapital has been recognized on the Forbes FinTech 50 list in each year 2018 through 2022, the Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers in 2021 and 2022, and MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year in 2020 and 2021. As of August 31, 2022, iCapital services more than US$138 billion in global client assets, of which more than US$31 billion are from international investors (non-US Domestic), across more than 1,100 funds. Employing more than 1,000 people globally, iCapital is headquartered in NYC and has offices worldwide including in Zurich, London, Lisbon, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Toronto.

For additional information, please visit the iCapital website at www.icapitalnetwork.com | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc | Twitter: @icapitalnetwork

See disclosures here.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €36.8 billion of assets under management (at 30 June 2022).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders’ equity at 30 June 2022), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 725 employees (at 30 June 2022) across its 13 offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

Disclaimer

The funds are managed by TIKEHAU INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAS (on behalf of the funds that it manages), a portfolio management company approved by the AMF since 19/01/2007 under number GP-0700000006.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed. Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties. actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital’s advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

[1] Institutional Capital Network, Inc. and its affiliates (together, “iCapital”)