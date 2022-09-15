Project Canary and Sensirion Connected Solutions Join Forces to Broaden Methane Detection and Quantification Technology in the US Market

DENVER & STÄFA, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Project Canary®, a leading climate data insights and emissions performance company, announced a partnership today with Sensirion Connected Solutions (SCS), a leading provider of sensor-based monitoring solutions. Project Canary’s climate analytics platform now provides upstream and midstream operators access to various methane monitoring sensors, including third party devices, to account for total site emissions.

United by joint climate missions and leadership teams who value trust, transparency, and reliability, the innovative new offering of Project Canary and SCS gives customers more choices to impact climate change positively and future-proof their methane detection and quantification strategies.

Expands Project Canary customer choice for sensor array fidelity, now offering customer-choice managed hardware schema.

SCS Nubo Sphere is a next-gen methane emissions monitoring solution based on metal-oxide technology.

The Nubo Sphere sensor nodes offer an exchangeable cartridge system for easy maintenance and future technological upgrades.

Next-gen SCS Nubo Sphere sensor nodes are scalable and reliable with a proven track record of supply chain capabilities.

All sensor data is integrated into the Project Canary cloud-based analytics and insights portal, including emissions quantification tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and operational risk assessment programs.

“When it comes to measured performance profiles and verifiable climate credentials, our customers are entering into an era of next-gen RSG and updated protocols,” says Project Canary CEO and Co-Founder Chris Romer. “Different pads need different solutions. Customers can address their need for better data to give operational insights by creating customized sensor arrays. This partnership signals our now-open-sensor platform so customers can choose from various managed hardware solutions. Project Canary integrates the best sensors into our platform to provide the highest quality data to meet the market demands for accurate, independent emission profiles.”

“We are seeing a race among companies to provide reliable emissions data and services. Industry leaders in the energy sector want to be ahead of the regulatory curve, and that’s where Project Canary and Sensirion Connected Solutions come in. Together, we enable the energy industry to roll out a scalable, high-quality solution to all gas well sites,” says Dr. Felix Hoehne, General Manager at Sensirion Connected Solutions.

About Project Canary

Project Canary is the leading provider of on-demand climate insights for emission-intensive companies. By integrating a sensor canopy with a real-time portal and in-depth data analytics, the company provides operational insights, emissions data and verified climate attributes for the decarbonization of energy systems while delivering independently-verified climate credentials that support investment, safety, reporting, and disclosure actions. Formed as a Public Benefit Corporation, the U.S. Colorado-based team includes scientists, engineers, and seasoned industry operators, all focused on emissions reduction, using a quantifiable, measurement-based approach. www.projectcanary.com

About Sensirion Connected Systems (SCS)

Sensirion Connected Solutions specializes in providing sensor-based, end-to-end solutions and services to improve efficiency and reliability for a more sustainable future. By combining unique innovative sensor technology, data analysis and a well-thought-out user experience, Sensirion Connected Solutions offers easy-to-use and scalable solutions for emission monitoring and predictive maintenance. The company is located in Stäfa, Switzerland, in Berlin, Germany and in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Sensirion Connected Solutions is part of Sensirion, a global leader in the manufacture of digital microsensors for high-performance environmental and flow sensing. www.sensirion-connected.com