Comtech Awarded London Police Service Next Generation 9-1-1 Contract

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--September 15, 2022-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that Comtech Solacom Technologies, Inc., a division of the Company’s 9-1-1 Public Safety and Security segment, was recently awarded a Next Generation 9-1-1 (“NG9-1-1”) services contract to provide its Guardian call management solution to the London Police Services. The London Police Service is Comtech Solacom’s latest customer in the Southern Ontario region, joining the Toronto Paramedic and Toronto Police Services, which also recently awarded contracts to Comtech Solacom. The new system award includes multiple years of support and comprehensive cybersecurity protection.

The public safety answering point (“PSAP”) will receive a geo-diverse, redundant NG9-1-1 Guardian Call Management solution fully equipped with Guardian Intelligent Workstations (“IWS”). IWS’ are powerful emergency call taking positions designed to maximize call management effectiveness. The intuitive user interface allows call takers to quickly assess, prioritize and handle landline, wireless and VoIP calls. Call takers can quickly create multi-party conferences, transfer calls, determine the location of callers and play back recently recorded conversations. The Guardian IWS is also engineered to be future proof so that next generation capabilities such as real-time text (RTT), exchanging video, images and data with specially trained staff can be supported once they become available to the public. In addition, the system is designed according to industry standards and the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunication (“CRTC”) Next Generation 9-1-1 directives.

“We were impressed with many of the advanced, next generation features inherent to the Guardian call management platform including Mapping and Text-from-911,” said Stu Betts, Deputy Chief of the London Police Service. “The added service of safeguarding our network from cyberattacks was imperative and Comtech Solacom understood that need and offered us a solution that met our exact requirements.”

“We’re pleased to be partnering with the London Police Services Board as we deploy a complete, turnkey next generation Guardian call management solution to the London Police Service,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO of Comtech. “With their new Guardian solution, the London Police Service will be able to modernize current 911 operations, improve public safety services and get piece of mind knowing they’re protected from potential cybersecurity threats.”

