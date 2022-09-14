System Pavers Partners with The Cranemere Group

SANTA ANA, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--System Pavers, the nation’s leading outdoor living design and installation company, today announced that it has partnered with The Cranemere Group, as System Pavers continues to enhance its products and services and expand into new markets.

System Pavers is the leader in direct-to-consumer outdoor remodeling services focused on outdoor living areas and other related services. The Company’s integrated offerings provide a seamless customer experience, including proprietary technology-based design, advanced visualization and high-quality installation.

The Cranemere Group is a holding company focused on partnering with outstanding businesses in essential industries over the long term.

System Pavers management and founders are retaining a significant ownership interest in the business as part of the long-term partnership. They and Cranemere expressed their enthusiasm for collectively supporting the Company in taking advantage of opportunities to grow and provide more customers with its high-quality services.

Syed Zaidi, CEO of System Pavers, commented, “I’m incredibly excited to partner with a world-class organization in Cranemere. Our partnership will help System Pavers continue to expand geographically, as well as expand our product selection and offerings. With our history of providing the best design and outdoor remodeling services, this is an ideal opportunity to deliver the best customer experience to homeowners nationwide.”

Larry Green, System Pavers’ Co-Founder, stated, “I’m thrilled about the cultural fit with Cranemere. System Pavers has always cared about people and how we impact lives and livelihoods, and to find a partner that shares those values is extremely important. Cranemere’s focus on ‘business as a force for good’ and creating opportunities through growth is aligned with our culture and values.”

Christopher Mahan, Senior Managing Director of Cranemere and head of its global Industrial and Design group, stated, “System Pavers is a differentiated leader in outdoor living, with a strong position on the West Coast and a demonstrated track record of successful expansion into new markets. The business is led by a talented executive team, and we are excited to support System Pavers as it invests in people, systems and products to expand in both its existing and new markets.”

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Holland & Knight as legal counsel to System Pavers. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as legal counsel to Cranemere.

About System Pavers

System Pavers is the nation’s leading outdoor living design and installation company. Since 1992, more than 85,000 homeowners have trusted System Pavers to enhance their lifestyles through durable outdoor transformations designed to bring people together as they create memories to last a lifetime, resulting in a 95% customer satisfaction rating. System Pavers’ visionary designers and expert installation teams leverage end-to-end proprietary technology to design and build outdoor living elements that include hardscapes, turf, outdoor kitchens, BBQ islands, water features, fire features, patios, driveways and more. Learn more about System Pavers at systempavers.com. Follow us on Instagram, Houzz, Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About The Cranemere Group

The Cranemere Group is a holding company focused on partnering with founders and management teams to build industry-leading businesses in essential industries. As a pioneer in professionally managed long-term capital, The Cranemere Group provides experience, expertise and global networks to support the growth of its companies and to create value for all its stakeholders. The Cranemere Group is headquartered in London and has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.