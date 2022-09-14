BeautyHealth’s Hydrafacial Announces Partnership to Develop Breakthrough Exosome Booster

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced a collaboration with biotech company Organicell to co-create a first-to-market exosome booster that will address signs of aging and inflammation in the skin. The booster will leverage novel exosome technology based on regenerative medical therapies and, once developed, will be available as a customized treatment addition for Hydrafacial.

“We are excited to begin development with Organicell to co-create a potentially skin-changing Hydrafacial booster based on their breakthrough exosome technology,” said BeautyHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Stanleick. “This partnership builds on our lineup of boosters and is the perfect example of the power of co-creation in our R&D model, which gives us access to the most novel technologies and formulas and translates them to market on an accelerated timetable.”

Exosomes are small membrane vesicles, which are among the most productive and conducive to wound healing and countering inflammation. These benefits will help treat the skin and address signs of aging when delivered as a booster through Hydrafacial’s exceptional delivery system.

The exosomes in Organicell’s technology contain over 300 cytokines, chemokines and growth factors harvested under cGMP conditions that will allow Hydrafacial to put billions of exosomes in each booster vial. Within the booster, they will promote cellular communication, repair and regeneration to address signs of aging and inflammation like never before.

Organicell CEO Matt Sinnreich said, “Organicell is honored to pair our science team with Hydrafacial’s formulators to help create a booster that not only pioneers a new technology but could potentially change the facial industry forever.”

This collaboration marks a major advancement in Hydrafacial’s booster strategy, which is centered around partnerships and co-creation. Today Hydrafacial has a lineup of 20 boosters, the majority co-created with fellow skincare brands such as Murad, ZO and JLo Beauty.

Hydrafacial’s co-creation model can deliver a booster in under six months, a fraction of the time typically required to develop a full skincare line. This enables Hydrafacial to react rapidly to consumer trends, ensuring a constant flow of groundbreaking offerings that are directly addressing consumer needs.

Hydrafacial’s new exosome booster will be available early next year.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company is a global category-creating company focused on delivering beauty health experiences by reinventing our consumer’s relationship with their skin, their bodies and their self-confidence. Our flagship brand, Hydrafacial™, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented Vortex-Fusion Delivery System to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Hydrafacial™ provides a non-invasive and approachable experience with a powerful community of a/estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging aesthetics to beauty to democratize and personalize skincare solutions across ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. Hydrafacial™ is available in over 90 countries with an install base of nearly 23,000 Delivery Systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. For more information, please visit www.beautyhealth.com.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicines, Inc.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCQB:OCEL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company principally focusing on the development of innovative biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and the provision of other related services. The Company’s proprietary products are derived from perinatal sources and manufactured to retain the naturally occurring exosomes, hyaluronic acid, and proteins without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent. To learn more, please visit https://organicell.com.

