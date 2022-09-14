Hydrow Announces Settlement of Patent and Trade Dress Infringement Lawsuit Against iFIT

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hydrow®, the leading at-home connected rower that brings the on-water experience of rowing straight to the home, today announced that the company has reached a settlement agreement with iFIT, resolving an ongoing lawsuit filed by Hydrow earlier this year.

In February 2022, Hydrow filed a design patent and trade dress infringement action against iFIT and its NordicTrack RW700 and RW900 rowers. As a part of the settlement, iFIT agreed to redesign certain aspects of the rowers named in the lawsuit. The remaining terms of the settlement agreement are confidential.

“We’re pleased with the outcome of the settlement,” said Bruce Smith, CEO and Founder of Hydrow, Inc. “Every single facet of Hydrow’s distinct design plays an equally critical role in creating the unique experience we deliver. To ensure our customers receive the highest quality of products, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting and enforcing our intellectual property rights and its goodwill within the brand.”

About Hydrow

Hydrow is the leading at-home connected rower that leverages innovative technology to bring the on-water, outdoor experience of rowing to the home. Engineered by rowing experts, Hydrow recreates the feeling of rowing directly on the water via an algorithm-based, patented electromagnetic and computer-controlled drag mechanism. World-class athletes lead members through challenging rows that engage 86% of the body's major muscle groups – twice that of cycling or running – as well as yoga, Pilates, functional movement and strength training for a full-body, full-service fitness solution. With the ability to harness the visual, auditory and emotional components of rowing, the connected fitness rower delivers a best-in-class, full-body workout. Hydrow, Inc. was founded in 2017 by Bruce Smith, a former US National team coach and former Executive Director of Community Rowing, Inc. Headquartered in Boston, Hydrow is focused on creating whole health solutions that allow people to feel more connected to one another and live healthier lives on a daily basis.