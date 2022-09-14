Quickbase and Procore Partner to Help Fuel Business-led Innovation for Unique Workflows

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quickbase, provider of no-code software that helps organizations see, connect and control complex project portfolios, today announced a new partnership with Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software. The partnership empowers Procore users with a powerful no-code toolkit to create unique, real-time applications to enhance workflows and unlock new possibilities within Procore, all without the need of professional developers.

"The business innovators already using Quickbase and Procore, including Consigli Construction and Fresenius Medical, can now create real-time applications tailored to their unique business requirements,” said Ed Jennings, CEO of Quickbase. “This helps users and organizations unlock new possibilities to enhance subcontractor management, onsite safety and compliance, fabrication, materials, delivery management and more, and feed this data back to the system they are already using – Procore.”

Large-scale construction portfolios are highly complex and gaps in information are common which can lead to slower decision making and a lack of efficiency of onsite coordination. Combining the project management capabilities of Procore with the Quickbase no-code platform helps organizations mitigate cost and risk by connecting siloed data from ERP and CRM systems, capturing project-specific data points and creating customized solutions for construction that provide much needed visibility. Users can also quickly create targeted status reports across systems to meet the needs of all team members, whether in the office or the field.

“With Quickbase, you don’t need to hire developers and build a lot of custom integrations,” shared Anthony Chiaradonna, CIO of Consigli Construction. “You can leverage the Quickbase Pipelines channel for Procore, where most of the work is done for you, to connect modules within Procore and sync with Quickbase to manage details pertinent to your construction project.”

The new partnership includes a bi-directional integration between Quickbase and Procore – one of the few no-code vendors in the Procore marketplace – giving organizations full insight into every element of their project portfolio across systems. This drag-and-drop integration builds off of Quickbase’s existing API integrations long used by Procore customers, and is available today to Quickbase existing customers. New customers can also get up and running quickly with Quickbase’s Building Project Bundles offering, designed specifically for the construction industry.

The partnership empowers users to create, connect and configure enterprise applications with speed and efficiency, unlocking many benefits and opportunities for joint customers, including:

Business users can leverage the no-code capabilities of Quickbase to build applications in real-time to solve their unique challenges and workflows. Enhancing Existing Systems with Connectivity: Quickbase helps Procore users to seamlessly connect their tech ecosystem, including ERP tools, document managers and any other systems the teams depend on to have a single source of truth to address company-specific workflows and reporting.

Quickbase helps Procore users to seamlessly connect their tech ecosystem, including ERP tools, document managers and any other systems the teams depend on to have a single source of truth to address company-specific workflows and reporting. Reducing Project Risks with Increased Visibility: Every team member can capture unique insights and add context to project data that lives in Procore using custom fields in Quickbase to automate workflow and resource allocation across project phases.

“Construction jobs are complex, multi-layered projects that can be difficult to manage,” said Kris Lengieza, vice president of global partnerships and alliances at Procore. “The integration with Quickbase empowers Procore users to create applications and solutions for their unique business challenges and help ensure they can handle that complexity and get their jobs done successfully.”

For more information about the integration and how to get started today, please visit: https://www.quickbase.com/procore

About Quickbase

Quickbase helps customers see, connect and control complex projects that reshape our world. Whether it’s raising a skyscraper or coordinating vaccine rollouts, the no-code software platform allows business users to custom fit solutions to the way they work – using information from across the systems they already have. Learn how more than 6,000 customers – including Mondelez, AT&T and Consigli Construction – are using Quickbase to keep their biggest projects on track at Quickbase.com

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com