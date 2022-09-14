KBRA Acquires AXES Data Extraction Framework to Expand its FI Analytics Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA Analytics, a division of Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), announces its acquisition of AXES, an automated XBRL extraction and standardization application, from The Woodlands, Texas-based AsReported, LLC.

AXES is a fully-automated framework that captures and standardizes corporate financial data from SEC filings and other published reports. The technology will be integrated into the KBRA Financial Intelligence (KFI) offering, which provides coverage of the North American financial sector and banking data. AsReported Founder Robert Santoski will join the KFI team as a consultant to integrate the AXES software application and expand its capabilities.

“We are excited to close on this transaction and welcome Mr. Santoski to the KBRA Analytics team,” said Jim Nadler, KBRA’s President and CEO. “Our combined services will allow us to expand our KFI offering and lead the way in developing best-in-class products and services.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with KBRA to continue to evolve the AXES framework and work with their amazing team,” said Robert Santoski.

Further information about KBRA Analytics is available at www.kbraanalytics.com.

About KBRA Analytics

KBRA Analytics is our premier product platform for high-quality data and advanced analytics. Our seasoned teams of industry specialists across each product provide unparalleled insight creating a foundation for users of deeper analysis and rapid discovery.

About AsReported

Founded in 2013, AsReported specializes in expert design and rapid prototyping of data extraction software, ETL systems, document handling, data warehousing, and process technology. Online data provider of XBRL-based financial data, earnings release data and non-financial operating metrics.