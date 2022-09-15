DentalMonitoring Launches DM Insights

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DM Insights joins the DM Intelligent Platform, DentalMonitoring’s full suite of solutions designed to improve the quality of care and the patient experience while growing practices at the same time. More than a data analytics tool, DM Insights enables doctors, practices and partners to receive continuous and immediate feedback and information related to clinical and operational efficiency.

According to Philippe Salah, CEO of DentalMonitoring, “the company opens a tremendous opportunity to clinicians and practice managers to see and understand their business from the inside to make better-informed decisions, get instant clinical data and make room for growth.”

With DM Insights, clinicians can measure and improve the quality of treatments with a percentage breakdown of patients that are experiencing the same issue by tooth, aligner number or scan number, as well as assess what appliances work best for optimal treatment outcomes to optimize practice operations.

DM Insights also serves as a fantastic benchmarking tool for comparing practice clinical data to the average results of practices, a significant indicator of performance now available to all practitioners.

More information: https://dental-monitoring.com/insights/

About DentalMonitoring - www.dental-monitoring.com

DentalMonitoring was started with a simple idea: oral care should be connected and continuous — even outside the practice. The company exists to make dentistry smarter. Thanks to the largest database of dental images in the industry, DentalMonitoring has developed the most advanced and comprehensive doctor-driven AI solutions to help dental professionals provide superior care and a better patient experience. From patient lead engagement and conversion, providing treatment options through AI-generated reporting and advanced smile simulations, to remote monitoring of all types of treatments, DentalMonitoring’s unique platforms give dental professionals complete control over streamlined assessments and communication. DentalMonitoring employs more than 400 people across 18 countries and 9 offices, including Paris, Austin, London, Sydney and Hong Kong.