Alpha Blue Ocean (“ABO”) Announces a CAD 10M Financing Arrangement with Tetra Bio-Pharma (“TBP” or the “Company”)

NASSAU, Bahamas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABO, a family office founded by Pierre Vannineuse and a pioneer in alternative finance worldwide, is proud to support Tetra Bio-Pharma’s growth initiatives with the recent financing agreement of up to CAD 10 million in convertible debentures.

ABO’s financing facility, to be used at the option of Tetra Bio-Pharma, allows the Company to finance the manufacturing costs of its QIXLEEF drug candidate.

Tetra is a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development with an FDA and a Health Canada cleared clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers.

Amine Nedjai, CEO of Alpha Blue Ocean

" We are excited to partner with Tetra, a leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development. This financing agreement, ABO's first on the TSX, will provide funds for the Tetra team to accelerate its drug development pipeline."

Guy Chamberland, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma

"The Company is pleased to announce our financing agreement with Alpha Blue Ocean. This agreement gives us capital to fund our operations and further pursue the development of our drug candidates".