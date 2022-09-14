Clover Sport to Power New Commerce Experiences in the Big Easy

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASM Global (ASM) has chosen Clover® Sport from Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, to enhance fan experiences and optimize food and beverage operations at the Caesars Superdome, the Smoothie King Center, and throughout Champions Square in New Orleans.

The three facilities are located on a 52-acre sports and entertainment campus in downtown New Orleans. Collectively managed by ASM, they combine to attract more than two million annual guests and host more than 300 events each year. ASM, the world's leading venue management company and producer of live event experiences, and the Louisiana State Exhibition Authority selected Clover as part of an ongoing, multi-year renovation to modernize infrastructure and operations on the campus.

“Clover Sport provides us with the single technology solution we need to manage the complexities of multiple food and beverage events across three separate facilities as one enterprise,” said Doug Thornton, Executive Vice President at ASM Global. “The technology enhancement will help create a better experience for fans attending events at our New Orleans venues, while also simplifying operations for our overall organization.”

Beginning with the 2022 National Football League (NFL) and National Basketball Association (NBA) seasons, Clover Sport will streamline purchasing at concession stands, premium bars and clubs throughout each venue. The technology upgrades will enable digital, contactless, and self-service purchasing at kiosks and grab-and-go marketplaces, while third-party integrations will provide fans access to mobile ordering, loyalty, and stored value payment options as a seamless part of the commerce experience.

Clover Sport also includes real-time data insights, which provide a 360-degree view into how fans are engaging during an event. This allows stadium operators to better curate the ideal fan experience by optimizing food and beverage operations, and even proactively adjusting staffing levels based on the flow of fans, commerce and inventory throughout each venue.

“Consumers expect digital, mobile, and self-service purchasing options, and sporting and event venue operators have a timely opportunity to build a more engaging fan experience while also modernizing their own operations,” said Sandeep Bhanote, Head of Clover Sport at Fiserv. “Whether attending an NFL or NBA game, the college football playoffs, or the Super Bowl, Clover Sport will help fans in New Orleans get through lines quicker, and spend more time watching the game.”

The Caesars Superdome and the Smoothie King Center join a growing list of more than 300 sports and entertainment venues powering their operations with Clover Sport.

