The Builders Group Selects Origami Risk’s Multi-Tenant SaaS P&C Insurance Core Solution for Self-Insured Workers’ Comp Program Administration

EAGAN, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Builders Group (TBG), the leading self-insured workers’ compensation fund in Minnesota, exclusive to the construction trades, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant core solution suite for underwriting, billing, claims administration, and enhanced member services.

Specifically, Origami’s platform offers TBG a variety of tools and functionality for policy administration, claims management, billing, and advanced analytics, along with the ability to provide enhanced safety, loss control and related services to its diverse and growing membership of construction contractors, builders, remodelers, subcontractors, and suppliers.

“As our members throughout the state navigate the numerous challenges facing the construction sector today, we are committed to making sure they have all the tools and resources needed to keep their workers safe and control their workers’ compensation costs,” said Stu Thompson, CEO, TBG. “Origami’s end-to-end solution should be a real difference-maker for our enterprise, enabling us to operate with greater speed and efficiency while enhancing our safety, loss control and claims services for all member-stakeholders.”

“By implementing Origami’s workers’ compensation and risk management solutions, TBG will be able to deliver added value to its members while reducing its operating costs,” said Christopher Bennett, president, Core Solutions division, Origami Risk. “These capabilities are among several innovative solution sets we’ve developed to help carriers and other insurance providers drive efficiencies across critical functions, meet customer needs and improve overall performance.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About The Builders Group

Established in 1997 by a group of 52 construction companies that sought a solution to control workers’ compensation costs, TBG has grown to become the leading self-insured workers’ compensation fund in Minnesota, exclusive to the construction trades. Through TBG, the construction industry has access to affordable, high-quality workers’ comp tailored specifically to their needs. They have a partner who fully understands their risks and is committed to helping them lower costs, create safer workplaces and take better care of their workers. Visit www.tbgmn.com.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.