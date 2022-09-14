Evocative Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 9 INAP Data Centers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evocative, a global provider of Internet infrastructure, announces today its intent to acquire the majority of INAP’s data center facilities. The acquisition will consist of 9 data centers, including colocation and related network services.

The acquisition of INAP’s data centers adds to Evocative’s existing data center footprint with new facilities in Boston, New Jersey, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles (2), Silicon Valley (2), and Seattle. With the facilities acquired from INAP, Evocative’s portfolio increases to 20 operating data center colocation facilities and 60+ global Points of Presence. In addition to the data center asset acquisition, Evocative also plans to welcome several INAP employees associated with the INAP data center business to the Evocative team. In doing so, the company will grow by 30%.

The acquisition is expected to close within the next few weeks, bringing Evocative’s data center presence to:

20 carrier neutral Tier II and Tier III data centers in the United States

1,080,000 square feet of data center space with significant expansion space

108 MW of available power with an additional 25% expansion capability

Over 500+ carriers across the portfolio including direct public cloud on-ramps

2,000+ carrier, content, and enterprise clients

“Foremost, we welcome our new clients and employees to Evocative. We are honored and humbled to be your new partner. We are excited to share the strength of Evocative's digital infrastructure capabilities with our clients," states Arman Khalili, Founder and CEO of Evocative. “We know the importance of enterprise digital enablement. We built a company that offers a comprehensive suite of solutions from the physical foundation up the stack to enable the delivery of highly secure, hosted data services,” Khalili added.

With organic growth and its acquisition strategy further advanced by the INAP data center purchase, Evocative has emerged as a leading enterprise digital infrastructure provider. Evocative is well positioned to continue its exponential growth with a clear focus on providing best-in-class IT infrastructure and a full suite of services. The acquisition is expected to close in Q3, 2022, following the standard closing process.

For more information about Evocative and its full suite of global enterprise-class digital infrastructure solutions, visit: www.evocative.com.

About Evocative

Evocative is a global leader in enterprise-class data center, bare metal, network, cloud, and managed services solutions that enable exceptional digital experiences. Evocative’s global footprint includes interconnected data centers and points of presence supporting over 68,000 servers across strategically located metros in North America, Europe, and Asia regions. Through organic growth and strategic acquisition, the company continues to expand its presence to power enterprise workloads at the edge. Evocative is dedicated to helping drive digital businesses forward, now and in the decades to come.