CHICAGO WHITE SOX TEAM UP WITH TICKETMANAGER TO OFFER BUSINESS CLIENTS BEST-IN-CLASS TECHNOLOGY FOR MANAGING TICKET PLANS

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Chicago White Sox today announced TicketManager, a leading event and guest management platform empowering companies to make client entertainment easy, as the organization’s official corporate ticket management partner.

As part of this multiyear agreement, TicketManager provides technology and services that allow all White Sox Corporate Partner Clients and Season Ticket Holder Business Clients to manage, allocate and analyze their tickets and events online. Through this partnership, business accounts managing White Sox season ticket plans, including premium seating areas, have immediate access to TicketManager’s cutting-edge technology, at no cost.

“The White Sox are committed to enhancing our offerings for our business and corporate clients,” said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. “Our partnership with TicketManager provides our clients who utilize their season ticket plans for business purposes with the latest technology, offering the ease and convenience of managing their tickets with their professional networks.”

TicketManager’s platform features the ability to easily identify unused tickets, mobile entry transfers and real-time scan reports across the greater Chicagoland area. Companies and users can transfer tickets to guests for all sports teams in the major and minor-league markets. TicketManager serves as one place for all of a company’s ticket plans across sports.

“We are proud to partner with the White Sox to provide corporate clients with tools that can help their investment in the White Sox drive business,” said Troy Tutt, TicketManager head of partnerships. “The game is changing in corporate hospitality and guest entertainment. We are humbled to be a proactive partner with the White Sox in these efforts in the great city of Chicago.”

“TicketManager is just getting started,” added Tutt, “and the White Sox are a perfect partner as we work to change the game in corporate hospitality and guest entertainment.”

For more information on TicketManager, visit ticketmanager.com.

About TicketManager:

TicketManager is a leading event and guest management platform that empowers companies to make client entertainment easy and drive greater ROI. It offers convenient and simple tech to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets, create exceptional guest life cycle experiences, and reports on the effectiveness of all engagement in real-time.

TicketManager is the choice of over 500 globally known companies like Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Nissan and Mastercard, plus hundreds of pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA.

TicketManager is based in Calabasas, Calif., with six offices globally managing and automating more than 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year. For more information, visit https://www.ticketmanager.com.