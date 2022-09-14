AVEVA Announces a Strategic Licensing Partnership with Aras

ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, and Aras, which provides the most powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build, and operate complex products, have entered into a strategic OEM partnership to deliver industrial “Asset Lifecycle Management” solutions.

AVEVA will license the Aras Innovator® platform to deliver a series of scalable, Asset Lifecycle Management solutions, which will integrate Aras’ open and flexible portfolio of applications with AVEVA Unified Engineering and AVEVA Asset Information Management.

“Lifecycle management capabilities play a critical role in the large-scale digital transformation of all the industries that we support. By unifying data, they provide the basis for automating many business processes and, because they are based on accurate, real-time information, they also provide customers with assurance and trust in the accuracy of the engineering digital twin. Our partnership with Aras takes this a step further, by enabling customers to take advantage of innovative cloud-based Asset Lifecycle Management solutions to accelerate their digital transformation,” said Peter Herweck, CEO of AVEVA.

The integration of Aras’ cloud-native technology and AVEVA’s hybrid cloud solutions will provide customers with new capabilities for change and configuration management, requirements management, and whole asset visualization across the breadth of AVEVA’s industrial software portfolio.

“Aras complements AVEVA’s information management capabilities as proven in some of the world’s largest energy projects, providing our customer base with more holistic solutions for their Asset Information Management strategies,” he added.

Commenting on the partnership, Roque Martin, CEO, Aras, said: “Aras’ powerful low-code platform and business-ready applications enable global enterprises to adapt with speed and agility in the most complex scenarios. This is well-aligned with AVEVA’s agile approach to industry solutions. Our cloud-native platform technology and collaboration with AVEVA support the evolution from document-centric to data-centric project execution and operations in asset lifecycle management.”

