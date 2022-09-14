Granite Secures $17 Million Duncan Creek Diversion Dam Improvement Project

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $17 million construction contract by the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) for updates and improvements at the Duncan Creek Diversion Dam near Foresthill, California. The dam is one of the hundreds of older, small dams in Northern California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains. Many of them will require major modifications in the near future in order to bring them up to modern standards. Through the improvement project, the Duncan Creek dam will be brought up to current standards as required by the California Department of Water Resources Division of Safety of Dams (DSOD), while improving fish passage and allowing for more efficient operation of the facility. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s third quarter cap.

Project updates include creating a new pneumatic gate structure to increase downstream sediment delivery, adding new piping and gate controls to manage instream flows, adding new gates and structure for pulse flow capacity, and building a new concrete structure and intake bay consisting of a fish screening facility to prevent entrainment and provide downstream fish stream passage. Additionally, the project includes installation of micro-hydropower units to provide local power to new equipment controls and communication.

“This project will extend our relationship with PCWA and build on the partnership recently established on the Interbay Sediment Removal Project, which we completed for the owner in 2021,” said Carter Rohrbough, Granite VP Regional Operations.

The project is anticipated to begin in fourth quarter 2022 and expected to be completed in 2024.

