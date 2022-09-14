Babylist and Wag! Join Forces To Help Pet Parents Welcome Baby Home

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babylist, the leading vertical marketplace and commerce destination for baby, and Wag! (Nasdaq: PET), a platform for busy pet parents, offering access to five-star dog walking, pet sitting, expert pet advice, wellness plans, and one-on-one training from a community of local pet caregivers, are helping new parents make the transition of bringing home a new baby a little easier.

Beginning today, expecting parents who create a baby registry on Babylist will receive a free month of Wag! Premium membership, which gives pet parents 10% off all services booked through Wag! and includes 24/7 pet care advice through virtual chats with credentialed veterinary professionals, including veterinarians (DVMs) and veterinary technicians (LVT/RVT/CVTs). Babylist registrants will also receive $20 off their first service, like dog walking, pet sitting, or training, and the option to add overnight stays and dog walks to their Babylist registry.

“When I was pregnant the first time, I wanted help walking my German Shepherd each morning the first weeks we were home with the baby. At the time, there wasn’t a way to add that to a registry. So, I created one,” said Natalie Gordon, founder and CEO of Babylist. “Eleven years later, Babylist serves more than half of first-time parents. With our universal baby registry, you can add anything from anywhere, including pet care through Wag!'s marketplace.”

With Babylist, expecting parents can register for the things they really need. Last year alone, Babylist users registered for 625k different products from 59k websites. Users also registered for 375k personal help and favors in 2021, ranging from walking the dog to cooking meals.

With this experience on what expecting parents need – and the understanding that it is different for every family – Babylist aims to help make preparing for a baby easier. For families with pets, this emotional and sometimes overwhelming time can have added challenges in balancing care, love, and attention. According to a recent Babylist survey, 60% of expectant and new parents with a dog said their biggest concern was how to give their pet enough attention once the baby arrives. Babylist’s partnership with Wag! hopes to help parents and families ease this transition.

“When my daughters were born, I was able to use Wag! to ensure my dog Toby was still getting the attention and care he needed,” said Garrett Smallwood, Chief Executive Officer of Wag!. “For many of our customers, a pet is their first ‘baby’ and by working with Babylist, we’re ensuring that not only the expecting parents and newborns get the support they need, but also the fur siblings.”

Babylist and Wag! created a sample registry where expecting families and the loved ones who support them can find everything they need for their pets before bringing home a newborn. To view the complete registry, visit https://www.babylist.com/hello-baby/wag-sample-registry.

ABOUT BABYLIST

Babylist is the leading vertical marketplace and commerce destination for baby, driving purchase decisions for more than 8 million people each year. Utilizing robust proprietary data, patented technology, and unbiased editorial guidance, Babylist recommends expert-tested products to those starting their parenting journey so loved ones can offer their support. Babylist registries connect new parents and their community of family and friends who help plan, prepare, and shop for a child's arrival. Babylist is the generational brand in baby, leading the $67 billion baby products market as the trusted go-to solution for growing families. To learn about Babylist’s registry options, editorial content, and more, visit www.babylist.com.

ABOUT WAG!

Wag! strives to be the #1 app for pet parents, offering access to 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, expert pet advice and training from local pet caregivers nationwide. Wag!'s community of over 400,000 pet caregivers are pet people, and it shows. Making pet parents happy is what Wag! does best. With safety and happiness at the forefront, pet caregivers with Wag! have a trusted record of experience with over 12.1 million pet care services completed by pet caregivers on the Wag! Platform and over $325 million total bookings across all 50 states, resulting in more than 96% of services earning 5 stars Wag! also operates Petted.com, the nation’s largest pet insurance comparison marketplace. Additionally, the Wag! Pet Caregiver App, empowers pet caregivers to care for pets in their neighborhood and earn real money. For more information, visit wag.co.

