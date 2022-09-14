Enable Fibre Broadband Selects Incognito Software Systems to Support Next-Gen Network

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incognito Software Systems Inc., a leading global provider of broadband service orchestration software solutions for digital service providers, announces that Enable, provider of ultra-fast fiber broadband for greater Christchurch, has selected its next-gen broadband OSS solutions to deliver a more efficient, customer-centric network powered by automated service orchestration and assurance. By leveraging Incognito’s solutions, Enable can introduce closed-loop processes to reduce the time-to-market for new fibre products and deliver a quality subscriber experience.

As a growing network provider for fiber (FTTH) services, Enable was seeking support for the roll-out and expansion of their next-gen, multi-vendor network. They needed to implement a reliable and robust orchestration platform allowing them to efficiently launch and scale ultra-fast broadband services across their network, reduce the need for manual processes, and maintain a comprehensive view of network and service performance.

By adopting Incognito’s Service Activation Center (SAC) to deliver automated service activation, fulfillment, and order management, Enable will benefit from closed-loop operations to enable B2B2C service provisioning using standards-based APIs. Enable is also leveraging the industry-awarded Digital Experience (DX) platform to orchestrate voice services on next-gen network equipment, as well as monitor and manage ONT devices with real-time KPI analytics and diagnostics.

Incognito’s solutions offer autonomous closed-loop operational processes that deliver the following benefits:

Increased operational efficiencies and reduced cost and time to provision with automated end-to-end service orders and workflows.

Seamless, comprehensive real-time view of network performance across all network devices.

Automated anomaly detection and root cause correlation to resolve issues quickly.

Improved customer visibility of service-impacting events.

Automation of service fulfillment requests with comprehensive order management dashboard and reporting.

Enable is well-positioned for strategic growth. “Incognito’s solutions provide the security, stability, and efficiency we need to deliver an exceptional network to our customers across the greater Christchurch community,” said Johnathan Eele, Chief Executive Officer at Enable.

“We are pleased to be working with Enable as a strategic partner in their continuing quest to innovate, smash boundaries, and improve the customer experience as part of their rollout of ultra-fast fiber broadband services,” said Pete Koat, Chief Operating Officer at Incognito. “Automating the provisioning and orchestration processes ensures less manual work, while the proactive solution ensures fewer customer calls are made during the customer lifecycle. We are proud to work together with Enable to achieve their goals through increased efficiency and reduced costs and to drive industry leading broadband services in their community.”

The Incognito Service Activation Center (SAC) is an industry flagship solution used around the world by premier telecommunications and broadband service providers. The modular platform automates orchestration and service activation while streamlining back-end processes to reduce operational costs. The award-winning Digital Experience Solution (DX) is a unified and secure platform that features TR-069 Auto Configuration Server and TR-369 User Services Platform support to monitor and manage endpoint devices over any network.

About Incognito

Incognito Software Systems Inc. provides service orchestration software and services that help digital service providers manage the next-generation broadband experience. Founded 30 years ago, Incognito has over 200 customers worldwide, including Claro, Cox, Digicel, Globe, and Orange, leveraging its solutions to fast-track the introduction of innovative broadband services over fiber, cable, and fixed wireless technologies, while delivering a great customer experience. The company is a division of the Lumine Group, a portfolio of Constellation Software Inc., the largest independent software company in Canada. Visit www.incognito.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Enable Fibre Broadband

Enable is a fiber (FTTH) wholesale network provider based in New Zealand, providing ultra-fast broadband services for the greater Christchurch region as part of the national ultra-fast broadband initiative. Enable's network currently covers about 200,000 homes, businesses, and schools with the aim of connecting their community with unlimited opportunity. Visit www.enable.net.nz or follow on LinkedIn.