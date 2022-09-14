Affinity Federal Credit Union and Seton Hall University Athletics Announce New Relationship

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seton Hall University Athletics and Affinity Federal Credit Union (Affinity), a member-based, federally insured, full-service financial institution, announce their relationship, establishing Affinity as the official credit union of the University’s athletics program.

As a key partner of Seton Hall University Athletics, Affinity will sponsor men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer and baseball. They will also participate in campus events like Freshman Move-in Day, Involvement Fair, and University Weekend, plus have a strong presence on Seton Hall Athletics’ radio network and their social and digital platforms. Affinity aims to continuously advance the wellbeing of both its members and its surrounding community and sees this partnership as an extension of that goal. As the largest credit union headquartered in New Jersey, Affinity has more than 20 branches across the tri-state area and is excited to be able to continue to serve members through their financial journeys.

Affinity ranks in the top 2% of all credit unions and is the largest credit union headquartered in the state of New Jersey. Community has always been a focus of Affinity and is one of their pillars in their member-centric philosophy, rooted in a commitment to advancing members’ overall financial wellbeing.

“Affinity has a long history of being involved with its surrounding communities, including the students and faculty at Seton Hall University,” said Jacqui Kearns, Chief Strategy Officer at Affinity. “We are dedicated to increasing the financial wellbeing of communities in the New Jersey area and are excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with the historic and powerful brand of Seton Hall Athletics.”

The Pirates’ relationship with Affinity Federal Credit Union was secured on behalf of the university by Seton Hall Sports Properties, LEARFIELD’s local team dedicated to Seton Hall. Students, faculty, and fans can learn more about Affinity aligning with Seton Hall by visiting, https://shupirates.com/.

About Affinity Federal Credit Union

Affinity Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution, member-owned, and community-focused, with a mission to nurture your financial wellbeing. With more than 20 branches across the tri-state area, Affinity is the largest credit union headquartered in the state of New Jersey, proudly ranking in the top 2% of all credit unions in terms of asset size. The Affinity difference is about people helping people on a deeper level and understanding what YOU need to make your unique dreams a reality. For more information, please visit www.affinityfcu.com.

About Seton Hall Athletics:

Located in South Orange, N.J., just 14 miles outside of New York City, Seton Hall Athletics has emerged as a leader in developing student-athletes who compete at the highest level both academically and athletically. A member of the BIG EAST Conference, winner of 43 conference championships and actively boasting a cumulative grade-point average of 3.506, Seton Hall is student-athlete centric in its vision for success and provides student-athletes for all 14 varsity programs all the necessary resources to reach their full potential both on the field and in the classroom. For more information, visit SHUPirates.com or download the SHU Pirates Mobile App available on both Android and iOS devices.