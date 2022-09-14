Litify and Deloitte Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Legal Teams Modernize and Digitally Transform Legal Operations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Litify, an end-to-end legal operating platform, today announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte to help legal teams across industries modernize and digitally transform their legal operations via Litify’s enterprise legal management (ELM) technology, automation and data-driven insights alongside Deloitte’s Legal Business Services.

Through the alliance, Litify and Deloitte’s shared clients will be able to take advantage of enhanced management, visibility and predictability in how legal services are managed and delivered via a single platform, including matter management, e-billing, customer relationship management (CRM), case management, document management, legal service request, document generation and other initiatives.

“As legal teams look to improve the efficiency, agility and scale of offerings to their organizations, many are realizing that a combination of process and solution improvements can be invaluable,” said Brian Karney, a Deloitte Legal Business Services Managing Director, Deloitte Transaction and Business Analytics LLP. “Litify’s modern approach to enterprise legal management and Deloitte’s experience advising legal teams on operational transformation offer our shared clients an integrated platform built on Salesforce—which many of our clients’ organizations already leverage—to help enhance the way they manage and deliver work.”

Terry Dohrmann, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Litify, added, “Legal departments face unique challenges in aligning people, process and technology during the modernization journey. As we expand our product capabilities into new markets and transform the way legal services are delivered, it’s important we help legal teams bridge innovation pain points, embrace automation and drive greater efficiency and transparency throughout the legal process.”

About Litify

Litify is the end-to-end legal operating platform that breaks down business silos to power better process, collaboration, insight, and performance. Litify is the only platform that offers tailored solutions for law firms, in-house legal teams, government agencies, and nonprofits, connecting the entire legal ecosystem to provide better business outcomes for legal teams and better legal outcomes for their clients. Built on Salesforce, Litify streamlines and automates matter and task management, document generation, timekeeping, billing, and client communications, while providing data-driven insights that allow law firms and legal teams to scale and improve their financial performance.

As a proud member of Pledge 1%, Litify donates 1% of its time, money, and resources to charitable causes every year through a charitable arm Litify.org. This year, Litify was named a “soonicorn” by Tracxn Emerging Startups. To learn more about Litify, or request your free demo, visit www.litify.com.

