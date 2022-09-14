Optii Announces Two-way Integration with Stayntouch

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, today announced a two-way integration with Stayntouch PMS, a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology. The two-way integration will enable existing Stayntouch users to streamline their housekeeping departments and connect the front and back-of-the-house to help hotel and operations managers run flawless and efficient operations.

The integration powerfully combines two technology solutions known for bringing impressive productivity gains in hotel operations. Both take a mobile-first approach, allowing staff to free themselves from computer screens to focus on guests. The two-way integration of Stayntouch and Optii will enable hoteliers to see room status updates in real-time, manage room prioritization, and increase transparency between the front desk and housekeeping. It also allows hoteliers to get the most out of smaller teams by leveraging predictive technology and automation to optimize labor and cleaning routes; a significant benefit in today’s tight labor market.

With Optii, Stayntouch customers will enjoy a 360-degree view of their operations, providing full visibility into where increased resources are needed and where productivity can be improved. This approach will allow hotels of all sizes to operate more efficiently and increase productivity within their housekeeping and engineering teams.

Katherine Grass, CEO of Optii Solutions said, “This integration with Stayntouch is a natural next step for us as we expand globally. The benefits, focus, and approach of the two solutions are very similar. This gives forward-thinking hoteliers an intuitive end-to-end hotel operations solution that puts the guest in the center. I personally can’t wait to hear the feedback from our first mutual customer, who has been waiting for this combination.”

Reid Webster, the Vice President of Strategic Account Growth at Stayntouch said, “We see Optii as a powerful extension of Stayntouch PMS capabilities into housekeeping and engineering. The merger of these two critical technologies allows hoteliers to completely streamline their back-of-the-house operations and deliver exceptional, world-class service to their guests 一 even with persistent labor shortages and limited staff sizes.”

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging, and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. Visit Optii at www.optiisolutions.com

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch provides a cloud-native, guest-centric, and fully mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, Stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. Stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. Visit Stayntouch at www.stayntouch.com.