Ryan Becomes a Proud Partner of the New York Yankees

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, is pleased to announce a multiyear partnership with the New York Yankees, making Ryan a “Proud Partner of the New York Yankees.”

Ryan will receive several premium hospitality assets to entertain clients, provide to Ryan team members and their families, and offer to community organizations that Ryan supports, all while supporting the Yankees in their annual quest for success on the field.

“We are truly honored to become a proud partner of one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “Similar to the Yankees being a leader in Major League Baseball, Ryan is a known leader in the global tax services space, making this a fitting partnership.”

In addition to utilizing hospitality assets that will increase brand recognition and further business efforts in the New York City area, Ryan will continue working with the Yankees organization on significant tax recovery, compliance, and consulting projects, including sales and use tax reviews and employment tax recovery work.

“The Yankees are excited to partner with Ryan, which has such a profound presence in the tax service and software industry,” said Tony Bruno, Yankees Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Yankee Global Enterprises. “We look forward to continuing our successful business relationship with them and hope that our partnership furthers their ability to connect with other companies that would greatly benefit from their wide variety of services and products.”

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,500 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.