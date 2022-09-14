Kinara and Arcturus Partnership to Provide High Performance AI Solutions for Smart City and Industry 4.0 Applications

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinara™, Inc., developer of unrivaled Edge AI solutions that accelerate and optimize real-time decision making, today announced that it has partnered with Arcturus Networks Inc., provider of edge AI analytics and enablement for smart city applications, to help customers deliver high-performance, cost-optimized AI solutions.

The partnership combines the Kinara Ara-1 Edge AI processor with Arcturus Brinq™ edge AI and vision analytics software to drive leading-edge detection, tracking and characterization solutions. The partnership delivers the critical software and hardware platforms required by OEMs to build sophisticated real-time edge applications for public safety, transportation, healthcare, retail, and industrial markets. For example, Kinara and Arcturus can deliver a real-time solution for road condition monitoring, allowing public transportation buses retrofitted with smart cameras to detect road obstructions such as potholes and report them directly to city operations.

The Ara-1 Edge AI processor delivers a ground-breaking combination of performance, power, and price for integrated cameras and edge servers. The Kinara architecture can effectively run multiple models with low latency and zero switching overhead, generating results faster and more accurately. Kinara complements its processing technology with a comprehensive set of development tools with built-in quantizer, simulator, profiler, and compiler to enable its customers to optimize and easily run their neural network models using the Ara-1 Edge AI processor.

Brinq is an edge AI software suite that combines vision algorithms, state-of-the art inference, analytics applications, and tools to help customers fine-tune ML models. The software includes industry leading Multiple Object Tracking (MOT) technology that recently garnered Arcturus among top honors at the global MOT Challenge benchmark competition. Supported hardware includes the Arcturus Atlas scalable edge inference platform using NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX 8M Plus SoC and further accelerated using Kinara’s Ara-1. The combination of Brinq software, Atlas hardware and Kinara’s Ara-1 delivers a complete high-performance, turn-key, AI platform that de-risks development, reduces time-to-market, and lowers total cost of ownership for OEMs.

“Our Brinq software provides a flexible edge AI pipeline architecture that makes it easy to integrate a variety of compute units such as CPUs, GPUs, or NPUs,” said David Steele, Director of Innovation at Arcturus Networks. “By using Kinara’s Ara-1 processor we can deliver more sophisticated smart city analytics that achieve higher throughput and improved accuracy. This allows us to enable a new generation of edge AI applications while achieving excellent price/performance value for our customers.”

“Arcturus uses its Atlas platform with NXP’s i.MX 8M Plus applications processor to provide excellent in-device inference performance for standard classification and detection algorithms, and we can cost-effectively add our Ara-1 edge AI accelerator to the Atlas platform to deliver the ability to scale up to an additional 20x higher inference performance for more complex models and applications demanding higher resolution and higher accuracy video processing,” said Markus Levy, VP Business Development of Kinara.

“It’s great to see our partners, Arcturus and Kinara, working together to add significant value to the NXP ecosystem,” said Ali Osman Ors, Director, AI ML Strategy and Technologies at NXP Semiconductors. “Their collaboration will help to extend the benefits of products like the i.MX 8M Plus and provide our mutual customers further scalability in developing real-world AI solutions.”

About Kinara, Inc.

Kinara is deeply committed to designing and building the world’s most power- and price-efficient edge AI inference platform supported by comprehensive AI software development tools. Designed to enable smart applications across retail, medical, industry 4.0, automotive, smart cities, and much more; Kinara’s AI processors, modules and software can be found at the heart of the AI industry’s most exciting and influential innovations. Led by Silicon Valley veterans and a world class development team in India, Kinara envisions a world of exceptional customer experiences, better manufacturing efficiency and greater safety for all. Kinara is a member of the NXP Partner Program. Learn more at www.kinara.ai

About Arcturus

For over 20 years Arcturus has been an edge pioneer. From delivering some of the first embedded Linux ports and devices to our award-winning research and products, Arcturus is built on a legacy of innovation. Today, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, IP, and enablement for connected voice, video, vision, AI and secure IoT systems. For more information visit https://www.arcturusnetworks.com/

