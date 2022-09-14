Ouster Introduces 3D Industrial Sensor Suite for High-Volume Material Handling Applications

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or “the Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, announced the release of a 3D industrial lidar sensor suite designed for high-volume material handling applications. The industrial line of high-resolution OS0 and OS1 sensors is configured to meet the unique requirements of forklift, port equipment, and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) manufacturers at price points that enable adoption on high-volume production fleets.

“Material handling OEMs and companies manufacturing their own warehouse robots with unit demand for thousands of sensors require competitive volume pricing and a unique set of sensor capabilities,” said Nate Dickerman, Ouster’s President of Field Operations. “The 3D capabilities of our industrial sensor suite outperform legacy 2D laser scanners by delivering superior resolution, range, and field of view without increasing system cost or complexity. Customers retrofitting their fleets with our industrial sensors can expect a compelling return on their investment with improved speed, safety, and fleet efficiency.”

Built to high standards for ruggedness, robustness, and reliability in all-weather conditions, Ouster’s industrial sensors can be used both indoors and outdoors, particularly for applications that require short range detection and an ultra-wide field-of-view for maneuvering in narrow spaces and dynamic environments. The industrial sensor suite can help material handling customers reduce incidents in the warehouse that are a result of 2D lidar limitations, while also expanding the use of automated equipment to more shared workspaces.

Industrial Sensor Suite Highlights

Industry-leading reliability

High-resolution (128 channels)

Detects common warehouse obstacles that 2D lidar sensors miss

Range up to 100 meters

Ultra-wide field of view: up to 90º vertical and up to 360º horizontal

Rated for indoor and outdoor use in all weather conditions

“Ouster is poised to become the default choice for industrial automation with the launch of our industrial sensor suite alongside upcoming chip releases, software, and industrial safety certifications,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. “With this product line, we aim to capture a significant share of the $1 billion market for industrial lidar sensors as customers see the immense benefits of converting from analog 2D industrial lidar to our digital 3D lidar suite.”

For more information on Ouster’s industrial sensor suite, read more or reach out to an Ouster representative at lidar@ouster.io.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is building a safer and more sustainable future through its high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster’s sensors offer an excellent combination of price and performance with the flexibility to span hundreds of use-cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

