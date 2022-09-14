Fujifilm to Invest $20 Million in 24M SemiSolid Manufacturing Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--24M Technologies, Inc. (24M) announced today that it has licensed its SemiSolid manufacturing platform to FUJIFILM Corporation (Fujifilm). As part of the partnership, Fujifilm will invest $20 million in 24M.

By reinventing the way lithium-ion cells are made, the chemistry agnostic 24M SemiSolid manufacturing platform enables higher energy densities, lower costs, unmatched recyclability and increased safety for next-generation batteries. This new agreement builds on previous investments from Fujifilm in 2020.

“By combining the 24M SemiSolid manufacturing platform with the precision coating and production technologies Fujifilm has developed over 80 years, we have established the core technology for mass production of large-area SemiSolid batteries with high energy density,” states Fujifilm Director, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Industrial Products Division Jun Ozawa. “We will qualify the mass production of SemiSolid lithium-ion batteries and continue to enhance the technology to expand opportunities for the SemiSolid manufacturing platform.”

“With the demand for lower-cost, higher-capacity batteries greater than ever before, we are thrilled to continue and expand our relationship with Fujifilm to help meet that need,” says 24M President & CEO Naoki Ota. “Fujifilm brings almost a century of experience in high technology development and commercialization, and we look forward to working with them to further innovate the SemiSolid manufacturing platform.”

ABOUT FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in its products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Its relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

ABOUT 24M

24M answers the world’s need for affordable energy storage by enabling a new, more cost-effective solution–SemiSolid™ lithium-ion technology. By re-inventing the design of the battery cell as well as the manufacturing method, 24M solves the critical, decades-old challenge associated with the world’s preferred energy storage chemistry: reducing its high cost while improving its performance. Founded and led by some of the battery industry’s foremost inventors, scientists, and entrepreneurs, 24M is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.24-m.com.