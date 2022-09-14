CoreStack and Marlabs Announce Global Partnership to Expand Cloud Management Offerings

BELLEVUE, Wash. & PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of the cloud, today announced a global partnership with Marlabs, a leading global digital solutions company. The partnership will integrate the expertise of both companies, bringing extensive digital transformation for their shared customer base to help them stay competitive through increased digital agility.

Marlabs will implement CoreStack’s AI-based real-time cloud governance engine in its Cloud Management Platform, allowing its customers a 360-degree broad and deep visibility across cloud financial management (FinOps), security operations (SecOps), and cloud operations (CloudOps) in an integrated single pane of glass. Marlabs will be hosting this solution in the Marlabs Experience Center in Bengaluru, India, to enable clients to leverage the power and value of the solution.

CoreStack's AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution has provided customers with transformational outcomes with its NextGen cloud governance fabric. Implementing their technologies have led to fifty percent increases in cloud operational efficiencies, forty percent decreases in cloud costs, and one-hundred percent compliance with security standards.

"We have a strong focus on cloud-powered IT management, and this partnership with CoreStack is a concrete step to our commitment in that direction,” said Siby Vadakekkara, Chairman and CEO at Marlabs. “We are excited to collaborate with CoreStack and implement and support their ground-breaking FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps offerings as part of our Cloud Management Platform.”

“As Marlabs’ global partner, we will get a chance to enable our joint customers to manage the cloud proactively and confidently, across key verticals like healthcare, life sciences, fintech, retail, and technology,” said Ezhilarasan Natarajan, Founder and CEO at CoreStack Inc. “We are thrilled to partner with them, and we are looking forward to extending our award-winning NextGen Cloud Governance platform to their customers while drawing on their extensive digital expertise to help businesses around the world.”

About CoreStack

CoreStack is a NextGen cloud business accelerator that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack's FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud enable reporting, recommendation, remediation and provide single pane-of-glass governance across multi-cloud. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 500+ global enterprises govern $2+ billion in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Gartner, and IDC recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.

About Marlabs

Marlabs designs and develops advanced digital solutions that help its clients improve business outcomes swiftly and precisely. It succeeds by harnessing the power of the Digital Collective™, which brings together design-led digital innovation with human experience, composable digital platforms, and a collaborative ecosystem of first-class technology partners and innovators.

Marlabs provides digital-first strategy and advisory services, digital labs for rapid solution incubation and prototyping, and agile engineering to build and scale digital solutions, as well as prize-winning products and solutions in AI and analytics, cybersecurity, and IoT. Its offerings help leading companies around the world make operations sleeker, keep customers closer, transform data into decisions, de-risk cyberspace, boost legacy system performance, and seize novel opportunities and new digital revenue streams.

Marlabs has its headquarters in New Jersey, with offices in the United States, Germany, and India. Its 2,500+ global workforce includes highly experienced technology, platform, and industry specialists from the world’s leading technical universities.