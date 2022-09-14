Nathan's Famous Launches Limited Time Lager in Collaboration With Coney Island Brewing Company

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nathan's Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces the launch of its newest menu item, Nathan's Famous Lager, brewed in collaboration with Coney Island Brewing Company. The lager, the brand's first beer since inception in 1916, features a bright golden color and a light to medium body with a clean snappy finish. The nose is full of bright citrus and floral aromas and the palate has a nice cracker malt profile, with a floral hop flavor. The lager is available at select New York Nathan's Famous locations and at Coney Island Brewery in 4pk/16oz cans and on draft for a limited-time starting on September 16.

"We are constantly looking to expand our menu for our customers," states Phil McCann, Vice President of Marketing. "We are thrilled to collaborate with another Coney Island staple, Coney Island Brewing Company, and know our customers will enjoy this beer alongside our Nathan's Famous fan favorites. There's no better combination than a hot dog and beer, and now you can get them both at Nathan's Famous."

The collaboration between Nathan's Famous and Coney Island Brewery Brewing Company will donate* $1 from every pint, can or 4-pk of Nathan’s Famous Lager beer sold to the Alliance for Coney Island, an organization advocating for the growth of local businesses in the community.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Nathan’s Famous on our new ‘Heart of Coney Island’ beer series highlighting our unique community through a series of collaborations with local partners who share in our love for Coney Island and embody the spirit of our iconic neighborhood,” says Coney Island Brewery Brand Manager Chris Murray.

“Hot dogs and beer are synonymous with Coney Island, so, naturally, we teamed up to brew the perfect beer to enjoy with a hot dog! At 5% ABV, it is a nod to the original 5 cent hot dogs served from Nathan’s in Coney Island. Nathan’s Famous Lager has a beautiful golden color balanced with a nice floral hop flavor with a clean finish, allowing you to refresh your palate with every sip making every bite as delicious as the first!”

The Nathan’s Famous Lager is available for purchase at the Nathan's flagship Coney Island location, the Coney Island Boardwalk and Oceanside locations and Coney Island Brewery for a limited-time.

To learn more about Nathan's Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com.

To learn more about Coney Island Brewing Company, visit https://coneyislandbeer.com.

*Donations are from the Coney Island Brewing Company to the Alliance For Coney Island. Alliance for Coney Island, Inc. is a Section 501(c)(3) charitable organization under U.S. law. For more information on the Alliance For Coney Island, please visit https://www.allianceforconeyisland.org/. Maximum donation is $5,000; minimum donation $3,000. Offer valid only at Coney Island Brewery and Nathan’s Famous displaying this offer between May 1 – December 31, 2022.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 16 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan's, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

About Coney Island Brewing Company

The mission of Coney Island Brewing is to brew craft beer that captures the spirit, flavor and romance that is Coney Island. The company’s home brewery is located on Surf Avenue in Coney Island. For more information, visit us online at: www.coneyislandbeer.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @coneyislandbeer. Coney Island Brewing Company is a subsidiary of the Boston Beer Company.

Except for historical information contained in this news release, the matters discussed are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on the current belief of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the status of our licensing and supply agreements, including our licensing revenue and overall profitability being substantially dependent on our agreement with John Morrell & Co.; the impact of our debt service and repayment obligations under the 2025 Notes, including the effect on our ability to fund working capital, operations and make new investments; economic (including inflationary pressures like those currently being experienced); weather (including the impact on the supply of cattle and the impact of weather on sales at our restaurants particularly during the summer months), and change in the price of beef trimmings; our ability to pass on the cost of any price increases in beef and beef trimmings; legislative and business conditions; the collectability of receivables; changes in consumer tastes; the continued viability of Coney Island as a destination location for visitors; the ability to attract franchisees; the impact of the minimum wage legislation on labor costs in New York State or other changes in labor laws, including regulations which could render a franchisor as a “joint employee” or the impact of our union contracts; our ability to attract competent restaurant and managerial personnel; the enforceability of international franchising agreements; the future effects of any food borne illness, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, BSE and e coli; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.