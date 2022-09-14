Agilitas Energy Storage Project to Bring Grid Resiliency to Vermont

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilitas Energy, the largest integrated developer, builder, owner and operator of distributed energy storage and solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in the northeastern U.S., today announced its energy storage project in Bristol, Vermont is ready for construction. The project is contracted with a local utility to bring enhanced resiliency to its energy customers and the grid.

This is Agilitas Energy’s first project in Vermont and is part of the first generation of large storage systems in Vermont. The project will add three megawatts (MW)/six megawatt hours (MWh) of energy storage capacity to help better balance demand on Vermont’s grid. This load management is part of the utility’s grid modernization initiatives to increase energy resiliency for Vermont communities while driving down costs and enabling more cost-effective, local renewable power.

“Higher demand for electricity, rising costs and climate change all negatively impact consumers in a way that wasn’t true even a few years ago. It’s encouraging that forward-thinking utilities are taking the necessary steps to address these concerns for their customers,” said Barrett Bilotta, President of Agilitas Energy. “By turning to energy storage—a solution we believe is paramount when talking about cost-effective energy—the benefits are shared among customers, the grid and the energy transition, all at the same time.”

The project is expected to reach commercial operation in late 2023, at which time it will provide peak-demand reduction capacity to the grid and participate in ISO-New England markets. The battery storage system will charge from the grid when there is excess energy and demand is minimal, and then provide critical supply to the grid when demand is highest and stresses on the regional power supply are greatest. In addition to enhancing the grid’s reliability and resiliency, it will deliver lower-cost energy for customers.

The Bristol, Vermont project is the latest in a series of Agilitas Energy’s successful energy storage projects, including the commission of the largest storage system in Rhode Island last month. The company is actively constructing and developing several other stand-alone battery storage systems, as well as some coupled with solar photovoltaic (PV) systems.

Agilitas Energy is currently seeking renewables projects at all stages of development in markets across the country. To inquire about how Agilitas Energy can deliver an energy solution or serve as a partner on a project, please visit https://agilitasenergy.com/contact/.

About Agilitas Energy

Agilitas Energy is a leading renewables and energy storage company with a mission to accelerate the transition to clean energy. As the largest integrated developer, builder, owner and operator of distributed energy storage and solar PV systems in the northeastern U.S., Agilitas Energy manages the entire end-to-end lifecycle of the projects that deliver predictable, low-cost, clean energy for off-takers, utilities and municipalities. The company has a U.S. pipeline of more than 500 MW of solar PV and energy storage projects. To learn more, please visit: https://agilitasenergy.com/.