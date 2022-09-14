Wallbox Partners with Stockperks to Reward Retail Investors

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, announced today the launch of the company’s Shareholder Perks Program on the Stockperks app.

Wallbox shareholders who leverage the Stockperks app will receive discounts on the Pulsar Plus EV home charging solution. Please visit the Stockperks app for more details on how to claim Wallbox shareholder perks.

“Our products are designed with the residential consumer in mind, so retail investors are a critical element of our shareholder base. We are excited to launch our retail shareholder perk program and bring our industry leading home charging portfolio to Wallbox’s loyal shareholders,” said Jordi Lainz, Wallbox CFO. “This program will reward share ownership through an innovative mobile platform, providing meaningful discounts and merchandise to new and existing holders. We look forward to a successful partnership.”

“We are proud to align with a global segment leader such as Wallbox,” said Agnies Watson, President and Co-Founder of Stockperks. “We are uniquely positioned to understand the important role Wallbox plays globally as it resides at an intersection between home or building owners, electrical grid managers and the vehicle itself. Stockperks similarly plays an important role, residing at an intersection between corporates, brokerages and investors.” added Watson.

To learn more about Wallbox, please visit https://investors.wallbox.com/overview.

About Stockperks

Stockperks is reimagining and revolutionizing how retail investors and companies connect. It’s the first multi-channel marketplace where individual investors get the perks of company ownership, companies create a community of engaged, informed and loyal individual investors, and everyone is invested in the company’s success.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 100 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 1,100 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.