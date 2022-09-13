Boulder County Renews Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Continuing Service Contract for $10 Million and 5 Years

LONGMONT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (“Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN) announced that the Boulder County Public Works – Building Services division has awarded the company a $10 million, five-year continuing service contract for building systems and envelope commissioning, electrical engineering, electrical design, lighting design and mechanical & plumbing engineering. Bowman has had on-call contractual appointments with Boulder County since 2015. The contract will be supported from Bowman’s Longmont, Denver and Lakewood, Colorado offices.

In addition to Bowman’s previous contracts with the county itself, this contract builds on Bowman’s successful on-call engineering appointments with cities and towns within Boulder County including the City of Boulder, City of Longmont, Town of Erie, and throughout the state of Colorado.

“As a leading, local firm, we are excited to continue to provide our services to Boulder County,” said Peter D’Antonio, Bowman principal. “We have a long-established collaboration with the county and a true passion for the projects that we have worked on. As our services expand, we feel confident that we will serve Boulder County’s needs well into the future.”

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Bowman): Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 1,700 employees and more than 65 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.