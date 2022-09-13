Compass Group Announces Launch of Interventional Pain Management Platform with Anchor Investment in Leading Memphis Practice

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compass Group Equity Partners, a St. Louis-based private equity firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain (“Mays & Schnapp”), a Memphis-based interventional pain management practice serving patients in Tennessee and Mississippi.

“We chose to partner with the Compass team because we share a mutual vision in building upon our foundation and philosophy as a leader in interventional pain management and establishing a platform to bring improved patient quality of life to everyone we can,” said Eric Schnapp, CEO of Mays & Schnapp. “Compass has demonstrated success in helping to grow physician practices, and we look forward to the journey ahead.”

“We’re thrilled about this partnership with Dr. Moacir Schnapp, Eric Schnapp, and the rest of the team,” said John Hubert, Vice President at Compass Group. “Mays & Schnapp has an exceptional reputation for providing innovative and high-quality care to patients, and we hope to further accelerate their growth and build a leading platform in the Mid-South region to address the rising population of those suffering with chronic pain.”

The investment leverages Compass Group’s prior experience in building out an integrated network of specialty physician practice platforms, providing physicians with an attractive partnership by reducing administrative burden, enhancing supplier purchasing leverage, and providing capital to invest in new equipment and ancillary services. The platform is seeking add-on interventional pain management physicians and practices that are committed to providing best-in-class care to patients.

Mays & Schnapp was founded more than 35 years ago on the philosophy that the best treatment comes from a multidisciplinary approach to relieve pain, restore function, and improve the quality of life. Today, the practice offers a full suite of innovative interventional pain management services while focusing on minimally invasive techniques.

“We are excited to get to work right away with Mays & Schnapp leadership to build out their management team, provide acquisition support, invest in ancillary services, and bring their patient-centric approach to a broader population,” said Maureen Horgan, Senior Associate at Compass Group.

About Compass Group Equity Partners

Compass Group Equity Partners, founded in 2015, is a St. Louis-based private equity firm with a record of success in partnering with and building lower middle-market companies. By leveraging the Firm’s operational, financial, and strategic expertise, Compass Group provides hands-on support and resources to aid management teams in exceeding historical performance and accelerating growth. Compass Group is currently deploying capital for new platform investments in its recently closed and oversubscribed Fund II.

About Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain

Mays & Schnapp was founded in 1985 by anesthesiologist Dr. Kit S. Mays and neurologist Dr. Moacir Schnapp, both pioneers in the field of pain, to introduce a multimodal treatment of pain as a medical specialty to Memphis, Tennessee. Mays & Schnapp was first recognized in 1989, and continues today, to be certified by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facility (CARF) – the only CARF certified interdisciplinary pain rehabilitation outpatient program in the state of Tennessee and entire region. The team at Mays & Schnapp brings advanced, individualized care to help patients manage their pain, restore function, and improve their quality of life, which may include any combination of nerve blocks, radiofrequency ablation, spinal cord stimulation, physical therapy, medication management and other therapies.