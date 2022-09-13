Deluxe Partners with U.K. Department for International Trade on Fintech Mission to Promote Collaboration and Innovation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, last week hosted a delegation of 10 British Fintech companies in partnership with the Department for International Trade (DIT), a United Kingdom Government organization. The partnership is designed to promote transatlantic collaboration and innovation in financial and business services, and to strengthen the ties between Atlanta and the U.K. as leading regional and global Fintech markets.

After a competitive recruitment process, 10 companies were selected for the chance to showcase their products and expertise to Deluxe leadership at the company’s Innovation Center in Metro Atlanta. The selected companies received feedback and advice from Deluxe, and all applicants enjoyed the chance to learn about the Atlanta Fintech ecosystem from local economic development organizations, industry bodies, and academia. The 10 Fintech startups in attendance were BR-DGE, Centelli, Datactics, EarthID, Eedenbull, Float, Identitech, Liberis, Willo, and Yoello. The DIT, through the British Consulate in Atlanta, approached Deluxe for this opportunity because of the company’s reputation as an innovator and focus in Payments and Data spaces.

“Deluxe is committed to open innovation, not just within our walls, but with new, emerging businesses no matter where they are located,” said Scott Sanchez, Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer for Deluxe. “Participating in this event allows us to shape the way we work within the broader payments and data ecosystem. The future of Fintech is all about collaboration, and this event was a way to explore exciting new companies as we continue to push forward.”

Deluxe, the Original Payments Company™, has engaged with customers in the payments space for more than a century and continues to explore new solutions and platforms for customers by developing new and better ways to meet their needs.

Magda Lowisz, Head of the Southeast Financial Services Sector at DIT and lead on this initiative added, “Deluxe is a payments and data powerhouse and Atlanta is one of the most competitive and rapidly developing technology markets in the financial industry. It’s no surprise that this mix attracted the most competitive cohort of trade mission applicants and resulted in top-caliber companies being selected to represent the U.K. Fintech sector.”

“This mission showcases 10 innovative financial technology companies that offer a strong representation of the level of expertise and world-leading innovation that the U.K. has to offer,” said Kari Grant, Director of the Financial and Professional Services Sector for North America at DIT. “Importantly, the mission focused on Atlanta as a center of excellence for Fintech.”

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

About the Department for International Trade

The Department for International Trade (DIT) is a United Kingdom government department responsible for striking and extending trade agreements between the United Kingdom and foreign countries, as well as for encouraging foreign investment and helping businesses export and grow into global markets.