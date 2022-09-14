Hoffmann Green Signs Its First Distribution Contract in the United Kingdom With Cemblend

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces that it has signed its first partnership agreement in the United Kingdom with Cemblend, a supplier of customised cement powder mixes.

From the second half of 2022, Hoffmann Green will supply Cemblend with its H-IONA, H-UKR and H-EVA clinker-free decarbonated cements for distribution to its customers in the UK and Ireland. This exclusive distribution agreement with volume commitments initially runs until the end of 2023 and is a first step towards the signature of a licensing agreement which could see Cemblend build and operate a production unit similar to Hoffmann Green's second production site (H2), and then produce and market Hoffmann cements in the UK.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: “We are pursuing the milestones of our international development with the signing of this structuring partnership in a strategic market in Europe. This first distribution contract in the UK is further proof of the attractiveness of our low-carbon solutions outside our borders. It is a first step in our cooperation process with Cemblend to build eco-responsible buildings across the Channel.”

Thomas ATKINSON, International Development Director of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, states: “We are delighted to have signed this distribution contract with Cemblend, a disruptive player in the construction industry, which will be able to decarbonise the construction sector in England thanks to Hoffmann Green technologies. We receive a lot of international requests and we are proud to be able to export our products and thus promote our responsible vision of the construction sector abroad.”

Matthew CUNNINGHAM and Simon BOULTER, Directors at Cemblend, add: “The Hoffmann Green technologies enable us to think outside the box and beyond the traditional boundaries of construction. Hoffmann Green cements are highly decarbonised and offer high technical performance, allowing us to respond to the strong demand for eco-responsible materials in our region.”

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement. With one 4.0 industrial sites already operational and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement’s composition and the creation of a clean, heating-free and clinker-free manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years. Within the context of the climate emergency, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com

ABOUT CEMBLEND

CEMBLEND provides bespoke blends of cementitious powders to meet the exact requirements of your project, to a standard or to a specific requirement.

Matthew CUNNINGHAM and Simon BOULTER started Cemblend in January 2020 to provide bespoke powder blending solutions to the UK Cementitious Industry. Having spent a combined 30 plus years in Logistics, Commercial and General Management roles for cement importers and producers they felt there was an opportunity to provide bespoke services to various points in the supply chain from direct to site to pre-production.

Since its inception Cemblend has continued to become more diverse as more opportunities arise. With the enthusiasm to look at anything and little constraint placed on the team who are able to flex and adapt to most of the things our customers ask for.

For further information, please go to: https://www.cemblend.co.uk/