Constant Aviation Adds Philadelphia-Based Aircraft on Ground Mobile Response Capabilities

Constant Aviation now operates 28 AOG teams nationally, up by more than 30 percent from the 21 teams in 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Constant Aviation today announced that it has added to its nationwide AOG (Aircraft on Ground) mobile response network with a new Philadelphia-based group that will focus on servicing southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. It is the second new location announced this year after the new station in Salt Lake City. Constant Aviation now operates 28 AOG teams nationally, up by more than 30 percent from the 21 teams in 2020.

“In my 25 years in the private aviation industry, this continues to be one of the most robust periods we have seen and that has generated record demand for our services,” said David H. Davies, Constant Aviation’s Chief Executive Officer. “The increase in AOG service locations is intended to help meet current demand, but mobile AOG services have proven sustainable in all market conditions as aircraft always need on-demand service at the hundreds of smaller airports that lack substantial maintenance capabilities.”

Davies said that Constant Aviation is bolstering its capabilities by expanding hiring, not only in its newest locations – Philadelphia and Salt Lake City – but also in such high-demand areas as California, Texas, Florida, the Chicago and Scottsdale metro areas and the greater Northeastern U.S.

“We’ve always said our most important asset is our workforce of trained, talented technicians, and that has never been more true than during the current surge in business,” said Davies. “We’re looking to expand our team by recruiting new technicians through a range of channels, and offering not only opportunity but also the most competitive compensation and the best working conditions in the industry.”

Constant Aviation Steps Up Technician Recruitment Efforts

Constant Aviation recently enhanced its Maintenance Technician Apprenticeship Program, which enables applicants without military or college training to participate in a two-year aviation services program and earn the FAA Airframe Certification, a first step in a career in aviation services. Program participants learn by performing technical tasks alongside veteran technicians and participate in classroom and lab work all while earning a steady income. Constant Aviation covers the cost of all training and certification testing for the program.

In addition to the apprenticeship program, the company is recruiting established technicians by offering a $15,000 signing bonus for military veteran candidates, a $2,000 signing bonus for other successful technical position candidates and grants of up to $8,000 to successful aircraft-on-ground (AOG) technician candidates following the completion of their first year with the company.

Constant Aviation also boosted recruitment and retention by increasing pay to all technicians by 10 percent, offering tuition reimbursements and increased paid time off and expanding career-enhancing training opportunities, with training engagements up 150 percent.

Those interested in a career with Constant Aviation can learn more and apply at: https://www.constantaviation.com/careers/.

AOG a Critical Part of Aircraft Maintenance Services

Constant Aviation’s 28 AOG mobile teams now support 86 aircraft models from 14 manufacturers, and each AOG vehicle is fully equipped and supplemented with expanded tooling strategically placed around the country, so aircraft can be serviced wherever they are located, whether in a hangar, at an FBO or on a ramp.

In addition to its nationwide network of mobile technicians, Constant Aviation operates full-service aircraft maintenance facilities at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (ICAO: KCLE) and Orlando Sanford International Airport (ICAO: KSFB) that provide airframe and engine maintenance, major repairs, avionics, interiors and painting.

About Constant Aviation

Constant Aviation specializes in aircraft and engine maintenance, major repairs, avionics, interiors and paint. In addition, it offers mobile response services through its AOG division, and accessory and composite services through its Nextant Aerospace division. With more than 15 years of expertise in a comprehensive array of business jet airframes, Constant Aviation has raised the bar in aircraft maintenance expectations by focusing on quality, always. Constant Aviation is the official aircraft maintenance and AOG support of the NHRA and the title sponsor of the NHRA Factory Stock Showdown class. For more information, visit https://www.constantaviation.com/ or call 216.261.7119. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.