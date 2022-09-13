Jack Daniel's and McLaren Racing Announce New Partnership

LYNCHBURG, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jack Daniel’s and McLaren Racing announced today a multi-year partnership making Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team beginning in 2023. Jack Daniel’s has over 155 years of heritage in crafting whiskey and will enter Formula 1 for the first time with McLaren to evolve its global presence and reach new consumers.

“Entering the fast-growing world of Formula 1 with McLaren Racing aligns perfectly with our vision to make Jack Daniel’s the most iconic spirits brand globally,” said Sophia Angelis, Jack Daniel’s SVP, Global Managing Director. “Jack Daniel’s and McLaren Racing have always been bold, confident brands and we are excited about the platform that this partnership presents for Jack Daniel's and McLaren to take our responsible drinking message to a new audience and engage fans all over the world.”

Jack Daniel’s branding will be featured on the nose of McLaren’s 2023 F1 cars as well as on the driver’s overalls and pit crew’s helmets. McLaren and Jack Daniel’s will host a variety of events and media and hospitality programs throughout the 2023 F1 season. The two brands will also collaborate to develop McLaren and Jack Daniel’s-themed programs at retail outlets as well as create custom marketing and advertising campaigns including a special edition bottle in select markets in 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jack Daniel’s to the McLaren F1 Team,” said Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO. “Together we will look to reach new audiences as well as hosting a variety of events together. 2023 is an important year for McLaren as we commemorate our 60th birthday, and we are excited to celebrate with an iconic brand like Jack Daniel’s by our side.”

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since then McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, the NTT INDYCAR Series with Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, and the Extreme E Championship with Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. McLaren will compete in Season Nine of the FIA Formula E World Championship in 2022/23.

McLaren was the first F1 team to be awarded the Carbon Trust Standard in 2010 and has retained it since on a bi-annual basis, most recently in February 2021. The team was also the first in F1 to be given the FIA Sustainability Accreditation Award at a three-star level in 2013 as part of the FIA Environmental Certification framework, before becoming a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment in 2021.

About Jack Daniel’s

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

Please Drink Responsibly.

Tennessee Whiskey, 40% alc. by vol. Jack Daniel Distillery, Lynchburg, Tennessee. JACK DANIEL’S is a registered trademark. ©2022 Jack Daniel’s. All rights reserved.